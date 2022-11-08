ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return

In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
The Bunny Set To Star In Lifetime Movie

In a post on Twitter, The Bunny revealed that she has been in the Tampa Bay area shooting a new movie for Lifetime. The film will be called Bad Tenant. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the film began shooting in late October and wrapped up early this month. Bunny will also star in the local film commissions marketing campaign for the movie.
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery

As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction

Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022

WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
Chris Jericho Rumored To Be The Bride On The Masked Singer

On a recent episode of the FOX series The Masked Singer, a character came out that is rumored to be Chris Jericho. ‘The Bride’ performed Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance”, then returned to eliminate ‘Gopher’ (who was revealed to be George Clinton), with Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo

During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Michael Cole on How WWE Has Changed Since Vince McMahon Stepped Down

– The Pat McAfee Show spoke to WWE broadcaster Michael Cole this week, and Cole discussed the recent changes in WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon since Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO. Michael Cole stated the following (via Fightful):. “Everything has been great. It’s been a...
CJ Perry on Miro Referencing Her on TV, Committing to Playing the Heel Role

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, discussed Miro referencing her on AEW TV and more. Below are some highlights. CJ Perry on being surprised when Miro references her on TV: “It’s definitely a surprise to me as it...
Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.
Ethan Page’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement

Ethan Page has revealed that his Twitter account has been hacked. The AEW star took to his Instagram account to issue a statement after his Twitter account began making offensive posts. Chris Hero shared the Instagram stories post to his Twitter account on Page’s behalf, which reads:. “My Twitter...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross,...

