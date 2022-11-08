Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
The Bunny Set To Star In Lifetime Movie
In a post on Twitter, The Bunny revealed that she has been in the Tampa Bay area shooting a new movie for Lifetime. The film will be called Bad Tenant. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the film began shooting in late October and wrapped up early this month. Bunny will also star in the local film commissions marketing campaign for the movie.
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute
In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
AEW News: Adam Cole on IndieLand Charity Stream, QT Marshall Jokes About Piledriving Danhausen, Orange Cassidy Bobble Brawlers Available
– AEW star Adam Cole took part in The Completionist’s annual IndieLand charity event. You can check out the stream featuring Cole below:. – QT Marshall had some fun after hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps last night on AEW Rampage:. – Shop AEW is...
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
Nick Aldis Open Challenge Added To Upcoming Stand Alone Wrestling Event
Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that their upcoming ‘Contest of Champions’ event will feature an open challenge from Nick Aldis. Aldis was recently suspended from the NWA after asking for his release. NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and...
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
Chris Jericho Rumored To Be The Bride On The Masked Singer
On a recent episode of the FOX series The Masked Singer, a character came out that is rumored to be Chris Jericho. ‘The Bride’ performed Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance”, then returned to eliminate ‘Gopher’ (who was revealed to be George Clinton), with Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
Michael Cole on How WWE Has Changed Since Vince McMahon Stepped Down
– The Pat McAfee Show spoke to WWE broadcaster Michael Cole this week, and Cole discussed the recent changes in WWE under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon since Vince McMahon stepped down as Chairman and CEO. Michael Cole stated the following (via Fightful):. “Everything has been great. It’s been a...
Erick Redbeard On His Emotions During Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Being Last-Minute Pick For Survivor Series 2014
Erick Redbeard touched on his emotions during AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute show, his appearance at Survivor Series 2014 and more in a recent Reddit AMA. Rowan did the AMA on Thursday promoting the new short film Tito that he co-stars in, and you can see a couple of highlights below:
AEW News: The Bunny Ready to Prove Herself Against Toni Storm, Claudio Castagnoli Plays God of War Ragnarok, Rampage Video Highlights
– The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in a Title Eliminator match for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bunny posted the following message on the title match announcement:. “I’ve spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my...
Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW
AEW wrestler Saraya was recently on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her return to wrestling, her health upon joining All Elite Wrestling, and how Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to seek re-evaluation of her neck. You can check out some highlights below:. On the...
CJ Perry on Miro Referencing Her on TV, Committing to Playing the Heel Role
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, discussed Miro referencing her on AEW TV and more. Below are some highlights. CJ Perry on being surprised when Miro references her on TV: “It’s definitely a surprise to me as it...
Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter
Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.
Ethan Page’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement
Ethan Page has revealed that his Twitter account has been hacked. The AEW star took to his Instagram account to issue a statement after his Twitter account began making offensive posts. Chris Hero shared the Instagram stories post to his Twitter account on Page’s behalf, which reads:. “My Twitter...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross,...
