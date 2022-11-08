Read full article on original website
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Outdoor recreation generates billions for Maine's economy
PORTLAND, Maine — With a state nickname like Vacationland, it's easy to understand why people come to Maine for outdoor opportunities. From the mountains to the beaches and all the trails in between, the state is a premier destination for residents and tourists. The COVID-19 pandemic only boosted the...
Born on Veterans Day, Maine WWII vet celebrates 103 years
BANGOR, Maine — For most Americans, Veterans Day is a time for public thanks. In Brewer and Bangor, that tradition was able to return to normal as sirens wailed, bells rang, and bands played downtown. Children pointed to and smiled at waving soldiers and veterans passing by. The annual...
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Local artist adds pops of color to Maine cities and towns
PORTLAND, Maine — If you have walked through downtown Portland lately, you might have noticed an uptick in murals around the city. The vibrant designs have popped up on electrical boxes, the exteriors of old buildings, and even cover some of the public restrooms. The works of art were...
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine
We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
Maine scientists use new tools to help improve flood preparedness
PORTLAND, Maine — Rising sea levels because of climate change have forced communities up and down the Maine coast to make expensive upgrades to vulnerable infrastructure, from sea walls to bridges. As part of a pilot study, scientists at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute are using a new...
WMTW
CMP prepares as Tropical Storm Nicole brings wind and rain to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring heavy winds and rain to Maine, Central Maine Power prepares for potential power outages on Friday night. “We've made plans to have quite a bit of our crews come in tonight to be available through the night to respond in the case of we have any outages tonight," said Adam Desrosiers, CMP vice president of electric operations.
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
Who are Tiffany Bond’s voters? That’s the question as Golden-Poliquin contest to be decided by ranked choice process
AUGUSTA, Maine — The victor of the race for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will be settled once again by ranked choice voting, meaning that all eyes will now turn to the voters who eschewed the two major party candidates in favor of an independent. Independent lawyer Tiffany Bond...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
