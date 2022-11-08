Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Sylvester Stallone Says Studio Wanted to Make Another ‘Rocky’
Creed II ended with a scene that I found very perplexing. After the title character won the climactic fight, he called over his trainer Rocky Balboa to celebrate. Rocky gave him a fist bump, but didn’t get in the ring. “It’s your time,” Balboa told Creed.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Breakdown: Every Easter Egg in Star Wars’ New Series
Disney+ has a brand-new Star Wars series titled Tales of the Jedi. This six-part series of animated shorts focuses on two different Jedi, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, and follows events crucial to their evolution as characters. It was created by Dave Filoni, one of the key Star Wars architects behind shows like The Clone Wars and the current hits The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch.
Emily Blunt in The English is one of tonight's TV highlights
The English is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
wegotthiscovered.com
A post-apocalyptic thriller that was a brief Netflix sensation before being forgotten seeks out fresh support
Netflix might churn out a huge volume of original movies that make a sizeable splash on the viewership charts, but how many of them actually stick around and linger in the memory for longer than a couple of weeks, maybe a month or two, tops? Not Black Crab, that’s for sure.
startattle.com
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
Kevin Feige Says ‘We’re Getting Close’ to the X-Men in the MCU
It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Who Is Wonder Man? Meet Marvel’s Exciting New Hero
Marvel fans are buzzing with the news that the company is prepping a Disney+ series around Wonder Man, a longtime fixture of Marvel Comics and the Avengers — and that the character will be played by Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. But that’s the hardcore Marvel zombies. For folks who just follow Marvel’s movies and shows, they probably have never even heard of Wonder Man, who’s only headlined a few issues of his own comic and has largely remained a supporting character for most of his literary history.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ First Reviews Call It the Best MCU Phase Four Movie
There’s a lot riding on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is Marvel’s attempt to continue what looked to be their most lucrative solo franchise after the death of its star Chadwick Boseman. It’s also the final film of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the company’s latest attempt to turn around the somewhat rocky reception of several of its recent movies since the release of Avengers: Endgame.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious revenge-fueled actioner gets torn down from a pedestal it never deserved to be put on
Everyone is well within their rights to enjoy movies that don’t hold the strongest of reputations in the eyes of either critics or the general public, but attempting to elevate something as terrible as 2018’s revenge-fueled actioner Peppermint onto the same pedestal as the classics is nothing short of madness.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel
The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 1