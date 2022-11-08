Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us
There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation initially involved two students fighting. The statement from EBR Schools went on to say,...
brproud.com
Hundreds attend elaborate Veterans Day program in Iberville, Governor speaks
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Iberville Parish, those on the west side of the bridge honored military veterans on this Veterans Day. Governor John Bel Edwards a veteran himself was there. Right in the heart of Plaquemine, residents saluted our veterans with an elaborate program. Not only was it...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
brproud.com
West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
brproud.com
Two brothers pedal across the country, start non-profit
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support charities. From grade school, the Hurley brothers, Bob and Frank, had a passion for riding bikes. The brothers decided two years ago, they wanted to combine their love of riding bikes and helping people.
West Side Journal
Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation
On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
brproud.com
The Well Woman East Feliciana: Cultured Conversations Around Wellness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Maxine Firm is a nutrition, wellness, and public health firm. The firm is powered by a network of healthcare professionals whose primary objective is chronic disease prevention in urban and rural communities. Seminars and symposiums are held to provide interactive educational experiences for larger groups that raise health literacy and encourage practical lifestyle changes.
brproud.com
Black male mental health tour ‘Just Heal, Bro’ coming to Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD)- Living Hope Productions is presenting the national Black male mental health tour Just Heal, Bro at Louisiana State University. Just Heal, Bro is a global initiative designed to help Black men:. Find strength in vulnerability and mental/emotional healing through education and community. Develop emotional intelligence and...
brproud.com
USS KIDD veterans day celebration brings people from all around
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s cherished USS KIDD Veterans Museum gave free admission to veterans and their families in celebration of Veterans Day. Including US Army Veteran Douglas Mayer who is in town from New York. “It’s nice to see the veterans get recognized,” Mayer said....
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
brproud.com
Former child killer continues the fight to get off death row
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — For years, convicted rapist and murderer, Frank Ford Cosey, has been fighting to be removed from death row sighting a lack of mental capacity that would disqualify him from this form of punishment. In the summer of 1990, Frank Ford Cosey raped and murdered...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
theadvocate.com
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the...
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
brproud.com
Service members serving beer to raise money for charity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In honor of Veteran’s Day, service members are stepping behind the bar to serve beer. One local brewery is partnering with a charity to raise money for veterans and their families. The name of the event is “VETS on TAP.” About 15% of...
