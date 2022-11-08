FRAMINGHAM – David A. Clopeck, 64, passed away on September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Jack and Lillian (Moran) Clopeck. David graduated from Framingham South High School in 1976 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1980, where he was enrolled in the Naval ROTC Program.

