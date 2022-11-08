ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Cited in Bishop Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Both drivers were cited in a crash on Bishop Street last night, November 9, said Framingham Police. The two-vehicle crash happened at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Bishop and Wilson Street. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham...
FraminghamSOURCE

Sudbury Police & Fire Rescue Hunter Suspended Upside Down

SUDBURY -Sudbury Police and Sudbury Fire rescued a hunter suspended upside down from the Assabet Wildlife Refude this morning, November 10. Dispatchers “received a 9-1-1 call from a hunter who had his tree stand malfunction in the Assabet Wildlife Refuge. The hunter became suspended upside down approximately 3-4 feet in the air,” posted Sudbury Police on social media.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Battling 3-Alarm House Fire

NATICK – Firefighters in Natick are battling a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire is in a 2-story house at 11 Union Street, according to the scanner. Scanner has possibly a person inside still. This has not been confirmed. Initial report has the fire in the...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eileen P. White, 85

FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Monday Night Garage Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department responded to Royce Road last night, November 7, for an attached garage fire, said Framingham Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz. The homeowners were awake and smelled smoke and heard a “loud pop,” said the Assistant Chief, and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers

FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Retired Navy Lt. Commander David A. Clopeck, 64

FRAMINGHAM – David A. Clopeck, 64, passed away on September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Jack and Lillian (Moran) Clopeck. David graduated from Framingham South High School in 1976 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1980, where he was enrolled in the Naval ROTC Program.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy