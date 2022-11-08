Read full article on original website
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Cited in Bishop Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Both drivers were cited in a crash on Bishop Street last night, November 9, said Framingham Police. The two-vehicle crash happened at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of Bishop and Wilson Street. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man, 42, on Drug Trafficking & Weapons Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on drugs & weapons charged yesterday, November 9. A Framingham Police officer pulled over a vehicle at Arthur & Concord Streets last night,. The passenger in the vehicle had a Framingham Police warrant for motor vehicle violations, said Framingham Police spokesperson...
UPDATED: Framingham Firefighters Extricate Man, 41, in Mass Pike Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extricated one man in a serious crash on the Mass Pike earlier this morning, November 11. The patient was flown to UMass Memorial trauma center in Worcester, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The “significant crash” happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Mass Pike Service...
Natick Police Hosting Fill The Cruiser at Roche Bros Saturday
NATICK – On On Saturday, November 12, the Natick Police Department is hosting a “fill the cruiser” event for the Natick Service Council at Roche Bros supermarket in Natick. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are asked to donate non-perishable groceries to the...
Sudbury Police & Fire Rescue Hunter Suspended Upside Down
SUDBURY -Sudbury Police and Sudbury Fire rescued a hunter suspended upside down from the Assabet Wildlife Refude this morning, November 10. Dispatchers “received a 9-1-1 call from a hunter who had his tree stand malfunction in the Assabet Wildlife Refuge. The hunter became suspended upside down approximately 3-4 feet in the air,” posted Sudbury Police on social media.
Police Charge Framingham Man With Strangulation After 6 a.m. Fight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Tripoli section of the City yesterday morning for a fight at Knox and Benson avenues. The fight was reported at 6:18 a.m. on November 7. At 7:14 a.m., police arrested Dhior Almeida, 29, of 44 Benson Avenue of Framingham. He was...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Early Friday Morning Mass Pike Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested for a Mass Pike crash earlier today November 11. The crash happened at the Mass Pike Service plaza in Framingham between a car and a tanker truck. The crash happened after 1 a.m. One individual had to be extricated. The medical helicopter...
UPDATED: 5 Individuals Displaced & 2 Dogs Rescued in 3-Alarm Natick Fire
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick extinguished a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire was in a multi-family, 2-story structure at 11 Union Street. Around 11:07 a.m., the Natick 911 center received calls for a fire at 11A Union Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke...
Natick Battling 3-Alarm House Fire
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick are battling a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire is in a 2-story house at 11 Union Street, according to the scanner. Scanner has possibly a person inside still. This has not been confirmed. Initial report has the fire in the...
Eileen P. White, 85
FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
Framingham Extinguishes Monday Night Garage Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department responded to Royce Road last night, November 7, for an attached garage fire, said Framingham Assistant Fire Chief John Schultz. The homeowners were awake and smelled smoke and heard a “loud pop,” said the Assistant Chief, and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived at...
FraminghamSOURCE
Photos: Medal of Liberty Presented To Family of Charles Andrew Salvi at Framingham Veterans Day Ceremony
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Technician Third Grade Charles Andrew Salvi on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall...
Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
Framingham Presents Medal of Liberty To Family of Private Maurice Goldstein
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Maurice Goldstein on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial...
Retired Navy Lt. Commander David A. Clopeck, 64
FRAMINGHAM – David A. Clopeck, 64, passed away on September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Jack and Lillian (Moran) Clopeck. David graduated from Framingham South High School in 1976 and the College of the Holy Cross in 1980, where he was enrolled in the Naval ROTC Program.
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
MWRTA Holding A Stuff-The-Bus Event at Market Basket Wednesday
ASHLAND – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority is holding a Stuff the Bus Food Drive Wednesday, November 16 at Market Basket 49 Pond Street Ashland. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to “stuff” a MWRTA bus with food and distribute to local food...
Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To U.S. Army Air Corps. Tech Sgt. Grenville Charles Baker’s Family
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Technical Sergeant Grenville Charles Baker on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance. Baker...
Cram The Van For Daniel’s Table at the Natick Mall
NATICK – Held Daniel’s table on Thanksgiving weekend, by donating a health snack or non-perishable food item. The “Cram the Van” event will be held at the Natick Mall on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 from noon to 5 p.m. “We support local families...
