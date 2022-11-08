SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We told y’all that cold front would pack a punch. Temperatures in some places in the ArkLaTex have dropped to the low-30s this morning and it is quite windy out there, making it feel worse than it is. Highs today will only reach the low and mid-50s and the sunshine will come back out by the midday. Tonight, clear skies will allow for quick cooling. A freeze warning will go in place across the entire region tonight and last until 8 AM tomorrow. Lows will drop to the low-30s and even lower in some rural areas.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO