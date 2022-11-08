Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Cold weekend in the ArkLaTex with rain on the way Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We told y’all that cold front would pack a punch. Temperatures in some places in the ArkLaTex have dropped to the low-30s this morning and it is quite windy out there, making it feel worse than it is. Highs today will only reach the low and mid-50s and the sunshine will come back out by the midday. Tonight, clear skies will allow for quick cooling. A freeze warning will go in place across the entire region tonight and last until 8 AM tomorrow. Lows will drop to the low-30s and even lower in some rural areas.
KSLA
The cold weekend continues with more rain Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Pretty chilly out there isn’t it? That cold front packed a wallop and the cold air has set in strong here in the region. Windy conditions are making it feel worse but we did eventually reach the mid-50s in some places, it feels nice in the Sunshine though. Tonight, a freeze warning will go into effect as we are expecting temperatures to drop to the low-30s and upper-20s with clear skies.
KSLA
Extended stretch of cool days ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest cold front is ushering in a pattern change that will bring much cooler weather to the ArkLaTex for an extended period of time. After drying out this weekend expect to see another wet day as we start off next week. Overnight the rain will...
KSLA
Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
How Cold Will It Get in Shreveport This Weekend?
Shreveport is going to see some chilly temperatures this weekend. The Weather Channel says Saturday morning we will wake up to a temp of 35 degrees. That's quite the change from Monday when we tied a record high of 84. Isn't this November? Shouldn't we be seeing cold temps now?
KSLA
Boil advisory issued for Town of Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Logansport, Louisiana, until at least Nov. 16. On Nov. 10, the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) released a statement on Facebook notifying the public of a boil advisory in the town of Logansport. The boil advisory will be in place until at least Nov. 16.
KSLA
MAKING ENDS MEET: Turkey prices for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Let’s talk turkey. It’s almost Thanksgiving, and you may be wondering who has the most “bird” for your buck. We’ve found some deals you’ll gobble up!. Starting with Brookshire’s, you can get a free frozen turkey when you buy one...
KSLA
VetFest 2022 rocking Hurricane Alley with entertainment, resources, vendors
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest veteran and first responder events in the Ark-La-Tex is being held at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City. On Nov. 11 to the 13th, BeauxJax and the entire Hurricane Alley will be hosting a multi-day veteran day event, VetFest 2022. The event will benefit three veteran organizations.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
ktalnews.com
Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
KSLA
What you need to know about insurance school & changing careers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a new career path, you may want to try and insurance school. Shamus Germany with the ASG Insurance School joined KSLA on Friday, Nov. 11 to discuss the field. Germany has spent more than 20 years in management, 12 years as an entrepreneur and three years in the insurance sector.
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year
Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA
RSV can progress to much more severe symptoms in really young, really old people
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 has reported on the rise in RSV cases, both nationwide and here in the ArkLaTex. The influx of the virus keeps emergency rooms and pediatricians busy. Our Jade Myers spoke with local experts about the rise in cases and how you can...
ktalnews.com
Beckville dominates, Daingerfield stays dangerous in Thursday night playoff action
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the 2022 UIL football postseason began with multiple matchups featuring teams from East Texas. Check out all of Thursday night’s final scores below. Cooper 63, Hawkins 6. Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13. Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14. New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35. Carthage...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans. SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
