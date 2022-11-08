Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Roadhouse to acquire Melvin Brewing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Roadhouse Brewing Co. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations, according to representatives from both brewing companies. “We’re buying Melvin Brewing Company,” Colby Cox, co-founder and CEO of Roadhouse Brewing Co., told Buckrail this morning. While closing of the...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Aboo
DRIGGS, Ida. — Did you know that October is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month? Meet Aboo, a gregarious guy making his golden years look good!. Aboo is adoptable from our Shelter, PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 S 1750 East in Driggs, Idaho. Please call 208-354-3499 for more information.
buckrail.com
Cache Creek groomed for winter recreation
JACKSON, Wyo. — It sure looks like winter out there Jackson Hole, let all the snow activities commence!. Recently, Friends of Pathways packed several laps in on Cache Creek up to Noker Mine, Hagen, Hagen Highway and the lower part of the sidewalk near the trailhead. “It should be...
buckrail.com
A first look at 3580 W Morley Dr, Teton Village
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
svinews.com
GoFundMe established for local resident following double lung transplant
A GoFundMe account has been established for a local Star Valley resident who has recently undergone a double lung transplant. Guy Jacobson received the call nearly two weeks ago saying that compatible lungs had been found. He and his family made the trip to Salt Lake City where both of his lungs were replaced. The surgery was a success and Guy continues his recovery in the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
eastidahonews.com
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
eastidahonews.com
Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered
DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
buckrail.com
No trailers on Teton Pass begins Nov. 15
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, trailer restrictions go into effect on Teton Pass for the winter season. Trailers are banned from using The Pass until April 1. According to WYDOT, “any deviation from these requirements will increase the crash probability and threaten your life and the lives of other drivers on the pass.”
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Snow begins to stack up in the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s a winter wonderland this morning in the Jackson Hole valley, as nearly a foot of snow arrived overnight; the first taste of a proper winter storm this season. Photos: Nick Sulzer // Buckrail. Related Posts.
buckrail.com
2022 General Election results are in
9:47 p.m.: Final unofficial results are in for Teton County. A total of 10,356 ballots were cast; 4,944 on election day, 1,678 mail-in absentees and 3,734 early voting absentees. Liz Storer took House District 23. 9:12 p.m.: Results for every polling place except Alta are available. Another 183 votes are...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First look at state semifinals
A first look at the state football semifinals. Rigby at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
buckrail.com
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
buckrail.com
Part of Moose-Wilson Road remains closed due to construction
MOOSE, Wyo. — According to Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road, including the Granite Canyon Trailhead remains closed due to construction activities. The park plans to have the road and trailhead open for winter recreation on Dec. 16. The northern section of the...
1 Dead After Semi Plows Into SUV on Icy Road in Grand Tetons
An Australian woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in was hit by a semi in Grand Teton National Park late Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The collision happened around 11:10 a.m. near mile marker 172 on U.S. Highway 89, about 17 miles north of Jackson.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby wins semifinal thriller to advance to title game
MERIDIAN—Faced with the option to play it safe or go for the kill with his star quarterback/receiver duo, Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez didn’t blink. On third-and-nine from his own 10-yard line with 1:07 remaining, Gonzalez dialed up a rollout pass for quarterback Luke Flowers—and the junior fired a dart to senior Brady Packer, whose seventh huge catch of the night sealed a 34-27 win for the visiting Trojans in a 5A semifinal showdown at Rocky Mountain.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash that partially shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on November 11, 2022, on westbound US Highway 26 at milepost 339.5 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the...
svinews.com
Charges filed in Afton shooting
Official charges have been filed against an Auburn man involved in a shooting at an Afton trailer park. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg stated that Kyle Andrews, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. According to Romberg, the shooting happened shortly before noon...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly having checkbooks, debit card and truck that didn’t belong to him
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old was arrested after allegedly using a vehicle that wasn’t his and having a debit card and checkbooks that didn’t belong to him either. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a 1999 green GMC Sierra pickup that was pulling into a Flying J gas station parking lot in Bonneville County for a report of a stolen vehicle.
