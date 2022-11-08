ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Millions in grants for school security upgrades announced

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School divisions across Virginia are getting funding for security equipment upgrades, including more than $425,000 for schools in Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants on Thursday. According to a release, these funds can be used...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
smartcitiesdive.com

Autonomous vehicle highway to open in Virginia

A recently overhauled stretch of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia will fully reopen by the end of the month, featuring three regular lanes, two managed lanes in each direction, and improved interchanges, said Nancy Smith, corporate affairs director at the consortium in charge of construction. The project is also the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

