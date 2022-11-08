Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
WSET
Need help heating your home? Applications from Va. Social Services open
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — If you're struggling to make ends meet and pay for your heating bill at the same time, you may be able to get aid from Social Services to help heat your home. The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting fuel assistance applications online and...
cbs19news
Millions in grants for school security upgrades announced
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School divisions across Virginia are getting funding for security equipment upgrades, including more than $425,000 for schools in Central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants on Thursday. According to a release, these funds can be used...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
NBC 29 News
AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 18 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 18 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
cbs19news
Virginia's first manufacturing engineering course available in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students attending the Greene County Technical Education Center now have access to state-of-the-art equipment that will provide them with a hands-on learning environment in the new Manufacturing Engineering course. This engineering course is the first of its kind in Virginia, and students were the...
Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia
Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. As of the most recent update, the warnings will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
cbs19news
Charlottesville, Albemarle asking citizens to 'Buy Local' this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As holiday shopping gets into full swing, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are encouraging people to buy local. The Buy Local campaign is a joint venture between the localities to support local businesses. Ashley Hernandorena, an economic development analyst for Albemarle County, says in the...
fox5dc.com
New report shows pandemic's impact on Virginia public schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - Learning loss, severe mental health problems, and a crushing teacher shortage are among the issues that continue to hamper Virginia schools well over two years since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report. The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education was requested by the...
smartcitiesdive.com
Autonomous vehicle highway to open in Virginia
A recently overhauled stretch of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia will fully reopen by the end of the month, featuring three regular lanes, two managed lanes in each direction, and improved interchanges, said Nancy Smith, corporate affairs director at the consortium in charge of construction. The project is also the...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
VIDEO: Rain pours in Central Virginia during tornado warnings, flooding
Localities across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities areas saw heavy rain on Friday as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.
cbs19news
UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
Comments / 0