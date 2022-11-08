Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

This is genius.

Fall is the perfect season to go camping, although it might be a little cold, depending on your location. However, there is just something about being in nature, when the leaves change their color and the ground reaches freezing temps. But don't be discouraged, if you have all the equipment and know a few hacks - such as using cinder blocks to make a grill - you are prepared for any scenario.

Another great tip is using your tent stakes to cook some food, as TikTok account @woodsboundoutdoors shares in his video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

What a genius idea! Make sure, the tent stakes are metal - not plastic - or you'll find yourself in big trouble.

You'd just need three of them, which you'd stick into the ground, add a pot on top, and set a fire under it. However, it is important to check the area around it, so you don't accidentally start a forest fire.

And that's it. You can now cook food on your outdoor stove.

The TikTok family loved this camping hack as well, according to the 122.9K likes this video received. However, the comments section was filled with a few pieces of advice, such as one TikToker who commented,

"Please clear the ground of sticks and leaves before you start a forest fire."

Little did he know, that this creator has been making campfires for more than 20 years. Also, the reason why it didn't turn into a big forest fire is that the sticks and leaves are wet, as it has been raining for days, according to this creator.

This certainly explains it.

Knowing this hack makes me want to go camping now - who is with me?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.