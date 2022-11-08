ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Camper Turns His Tent Stakes Into a Functioning Stove

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRPb2_0j3WriRF00

This is genius.

Fall is the perfect season to go camping, although it might be a little cold, depending on your location. However, there is just something about being in nature, when the leaves change their color and the ground reaches freezing temps. But don't be discouraged, if you have all the equipment and know a few hacks - such as using cinder blocks to make a grill - you are prepared for any scenario.

Another great tip is using your tent stakes to cook some food, as TikTok account @woodsboundoutdoors shares in his video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

What a genius idea! Make sure, the tent stakes are metal - not plastic - or you'll find yourself in big trouble.

You'd just need three of them, which you'd stick into the ground, add a pot on top, and set a fire under it. However, it is important to check the area around it, so you don't accidentally start a forest fire.

And that's it. You can now cook food on your outdoor stove.

The TikTok family loved this camping hack as well, according to the 122.9K likes this video received. However, the comments section was filled with a few pieces of advice, such as one TikToker who commented,

"Please clear the ground of sticks and leaves before you start a forest fire."

Little did he know, that this creator has been making campfires for more than 20 years. Also, the reason why it didn't turn into a big forest fire is that the sticks and leaves are wet, as it has been raining for days, according to this creator.

This certainly explains it.

Knowing this hack makes me want to go camping now - who is with me?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Breaks Into, Destroys Car To Eat Lunch Leftovers

A bear broke into a car in British Columbia over the weekend, and it destroyed the car door while searching for food. Apparently, the car owner had leftovers from lunch in his car. Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear showed...
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
The Independent

Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs

A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsKanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different nameParalysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest

Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
552
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy