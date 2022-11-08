Read full article on original website
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
New Jersey man sentenced to 3 years for defrauding Chicago investors
CHICAGO - An investment manager was sentenced to three years in federal prison after swindling Chicago-based investors out of up to $1.5 million. Eugene Z. Nowak, 57, pretended to be the president of an investment firm with ties to multinational banks from 2013 to 2016 and hoodwinked Chicago investors by promising their funds would be used to provide "bridge funding," for his fake company to close a $33 million financial transaction involving a large international bank.
2022 Illinois Election: Worker's Rights Amendment in close race for voter approval
CHICAGO - An Illinois constitutional amendment guaranteeing workers’ right to unionize drew strong voter support Tuesday, but whether the measure becomes law could depend on a count of all ballots. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, if adopted, would assure the right to collective bargaining while banning any right-to-work laws for...
Man with ties to Illinois considered person of interest in dating app crime
RACINE, Wisco. - The Racine, Wisconsin Police Department is warning women to look out for one man on the dating apps. Police say 52-year-old Timothy Olson is a person of interest in one of their cases. The criminal complaint says he met a woman on Match. She told police the...
Arizona officials explain reported voting issue in Maricopa County
Voters in Arizona were reporting ballot counting issues Tuesday morning. However, election officials say it was actually a printing issue.
Battle for Wisconsin Senate, Indiana GOP hopes to keep total control
Polls in Wisconsin are open Tuesday until 8 p.m., and a photo ID is required to cast your ballot in the state. In Indiana, Republicans hope to protect their complete control of state government, while Democrats look for their first statewide win in a decade.
What the election results say about the future of Illinois
Maudlyne Ihejerika from the Chicago Sun-Times breaks down several Election Day results in Illinois and what they could mean for Illinois over the next four years.
What to expect in the Illinois Secretary of State race
Alexi Giannoulias enters the November general election as the favorite over the Republican nominee, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, as well as downstate Libertarian candidate Jesse White — no relation to the retiring secretary of state.
Several states ban all forms of slavery at ballot box, but not all
Tennessee has officially banned all forms of slavery. Voters approved a ballot measure that removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as forms of punishment for those convicted of crimes.
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
LOS ANGELES - Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.
Election Day 2022: Key states to watch as votes come in
Pat Brady, former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, talks about what to expect in some of the major races going on across this nation on this Election Day.
