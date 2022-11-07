Read full article on original website
PFAS left dangerous blood compounds in nearly all US study participants
Nearly all participants in a new study looking at exposure to PFAS “forever chemicals” in the US state of North Carolina have multiple dangerous compounds in their blood, and most at levels that researchers say requires medical screening. The North Carolina State University study, which is among the...
"Healthy" Furnishings Help To Reduce PFAS in Homes
Buildings renovated with healthier furnishings had significantly lower levels of the entire group of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS)—toxic chemicals linked with many negative health effects—than buildings with conventional furnishings, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study was published...
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria
MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and...
Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids...
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Prevention
Millions of Pine-Sol Bottles Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Contamination
Clorox has recalled 37 million scented Pine-Sol products over potential bacterial contamination. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was discovered during a routine product review. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an organism primary found in soil and water that poses infection risk to those with weakened immune systems and those that use external medical...
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
Clorox recalling certain Pine-Sol cleaners due to risk of bacteria exposure
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the recall, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
Fact-Check: Is Bottled Water Really Healthier Than Tap Water?
The answers are uniformly complex, and the evidence behind those answers equally so. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, Healthline.com, The Minnesota Department of Health, and EPA.gov.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
Study says Non-stick pans could release millions of micro plastic particles in possible ‘health concern’
Nonstick pots may emit millions of tiny plastic particles while cooking or washing. According to a new study, just one surface crack on a Teflon-coated pan can release up to 9,100 plastic particles. Raman imaging and algorithmic modeling have revealed that a broken coating may result in the release of 2.3 million microplastics and nano plastics on a micro scale.
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
Bivalent Boosters Are Better Against Recent COVID Strains: Pfizer
Nov. 7, 2022 – If you’re among the 92% or so of Americans yet to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster, here’s some news to consider. The Pfizer/BioNTech updated vaccine triggers a stronger immune response than a fourth dose of their original vaccine, the company says. This evidence...
COVID booster may lower protection against omicron reinfection, study finds. Here’s why
Researchers point to an occurrence within the immune system.
Recall alert: Clarks Americas recalls select shoes over exposure to cancer-causing chemicals
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Clarks Americas on Thursday recalled about 113,000 select pairs of women’s shoes sold nationwide, citing potential exposure to known carcinogens. According to the recall notice, issued in concert with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine.
