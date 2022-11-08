Dolores Mobley Settle, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away at home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Ruth Mobley. Dolores was a graduate of Austin Peay State University, who went on to teach for 34 years. She was a valued contributor to Clarksville Montgomery County School System for 31 of those 34 years. The majority of her career was spent in the classroom and her love of teaching 7th grade English was prevalent to all who fell under her tutelage. She was a member of Forest Street Methodist Church for 67 years. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and caregiver to her family and students. She will be fondly remembered for her generous heart and good-natured spirit.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO