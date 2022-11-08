Read full article on original website
News in Clarksville: High-pay jobs, election results, honoring veterans and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with jobs paying almost $26 per hour: Japan’s leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades will bring about 85 jobs. READ MORE.
Tiffany Hill returns to join ‘The Q Morning Crew with Tommy and Tiffany’ on Q108
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A familiar voice is returning to the Clarksville airwaves: Tiffany Hill is joining “The Q Morning Crew” on Q108. Tiffany previously starred on 5 Star Media Group’s “Tiffany and Tyler Show” on Z97.5, from 2014 to 2017. “For three...
Healing Flames Forge helps veterans workers blow off steam with hammer and anvil
WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Healing Flames Forge provides veterans, first responders, front-line workers and others a place to relieve stress through metalworking. “It’s a place for those folks to blow off steam and vent frustrations by swinging a hammer at a piece of metal,” Rob Duane, founder and CEO, told Clarksville Now. “Hopefully any kind of frustrated, angry energy turns into positive, creative energy.”
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
Oliver Darnell Buck, Sr.
Oliver D. Buck was born on April 12, 1949, in Nashville, Tennessee to the Clara Buck Shingles. He entered into rest on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Oliver received his formal education in Montgomery County School Systems, Clarksville, TN. and Calhoun County Schools,...
New Salvation Army Leader arrives in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army in Clarksville is pleased to welcome a new leader, Maj. Kati Chase. She assumed her position on Nov. 7 and has quickly settled into her new surroundings and is looking forward to getting to know the community and moving forward the ministry of The Salvation Army.
Denise S. Thompson
A Celebration of Life service for Denise S. Thompson, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Denise was born on December 13, 1965, in Albany, GA....
Frederick Cornellus Morgan
Frederick C. “Fred” Morgan, age 39, of Clarksville, TN went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022, at Tennova Health Care. Fred was born October 21, 1983, the son of Rev. Jeneral L. Morgan Sr. and Denise J. Morgan in Hinesville, GA. He was a graduate of Clarksville High and worked for Electrolux in Springfield, TN.
Bobby Ray ‘Stumpy’ Pepper
Bobby Ray “Stumpy” Pepper, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 4, 1964, in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Pepper, Sr. and Annie Ray Rittenberry. Bobby cherished spending time outdoors fishing in his free time.
Mistie Dawn Torres
Mistie Dawn Torres, age 56, of Palmyra, TN passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Tri Star Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on January 5, 1966, in Sandusky, OH to the late Junior Ray Roberts and Nancy Young Roberts. Mistie was a food enthusiast who...
Dolores M. Settle
Dolores Mobley Settle, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away at home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Ruth Mobley. Dolores was a graduate of Austin Peay State University, who went on to teach for 34 years. She was a valued contributor to Clarksville Montgomery County School System for 31 of those 34 years. The majority of her career was spent in the classroom and her love of teaching 7th grade English was prevalent to all who fell under her tutelage. She was a member of Forest Street Methodist Church for 67 years. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and caregiver to her family and students. She will be fondly remembered for her generous heart and good-natured spirit.
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
Weekend top picks: Handmade Holidays, Veteran’s Day Concert, Eagle Toy Run
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran’s Day weekend is here! Several organizations have prepared events for the three-day weekend, such as book signings, historic tours, and lively music. Handmade Holidays: Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event on Saturday and Sunday. Over 60...
Clarksville World War II veteran who saw Japan surrender: ‘We all got cigars’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The year is 1942. The Andrews Sisters are playing on the family radio as you light a Lucky and read the afternoon paper. The world has become consumed with whispers of another great war, and you see an ad on Page 3: The U.S. military is ramping up recruiting efforts. As you head to the nearest recruitment center, you can’t help but wonder what lies ahead.
Suspect arrested in 2020 fatal shooting at King Mao restaurant in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department has made an arrest in the 2020 fatal shooting at King Mao restaurant. On Dec. 2, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., 28-year-old Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times at the restaurant at 210 Needmore Road. An investigation by the...
Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair brings out crowds for carolers, Santa and Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas-themed annual Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair was a big hit on Sunday, even after being rescheduled from its original Saturday plan because of bad weather. Sunny skies on Sunday brought out the crowds to enjoy Santa Claus, carolers and, new this year, the...
Wreath-laying ceremony held at Eternal Flame for Veterans Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville and Montgomery County officials held a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the base of the Eternal Flame on Public Square downtown. The Eternal Flame was erected in 2004 by the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor and...
Clarksville High quarterback earns Player of the Week for rushing performance in playoff victory
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High quarterback Davin Garinger has earned Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors following his rushing performance in a Wildcats home playoff win. During the opening round, Clarksville High (8-3) faced Overton (6-6) as their initial opponent. The Wildcats defeated the Bobcats 47-14...
PSG-E7 (Ret.) Wayne E. Lange
PSG-E7 (Ret.) Wayne E. Lange, age 85, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 8, 1937, in Highland Park, MI, to the late Rudolph and Audrey Michie Lange. Wayne retired after proudly serving his country in the United States Army. During his military career, he was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Master Parachute Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal 5 Awards, Army Commendation Medal, and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm. Aside from work, Wayne thoroughly cherished spending time outdoors, camping and hunting.
Myong Lanfear
Myong Suk Lanfear, age 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away, 3 November 2022. Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Sango Chapel, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3242 Highway 41A South, Clarksville. Myong entered this world on August 20, 1946, in Seoul...
