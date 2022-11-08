ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 67 Florida counties under state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - All 67 Florida counties are under a state of emergency and 61 school districts are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects Tropical Storm Nicole, which is less significant than Hurricane Ian was, will worsen the damage that Ian already caused in coastal areas which are still recovering.
