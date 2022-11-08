Read full article on original website
Wood County Precinct 2 Constable indicted by federal grand jury for ‘use of excessive force’
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County Precinct 2 Constable was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for “use of excessive force,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was indicted in Sherman, Texas for the deprivation of rights under color of law. […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 11)
Thursday morning at 7:28, Paris officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 200-block South Collegiate Drive. An employee started the day by finding the back glass door shattered. The only items possibly missing were a cash drawer and its contents of over $300 cash. Instead, they found the drawer outside, a few feet from the broken glass door. Police lifted a latent print to assist with the investigation.
fox4news.com
Lamar County tornado victim proposes after finding missing engagement ring amid the rubble
PARIS, Texas - A Lamar County couple who lost just about everything they own because of a tornado was able to recover a very valuable item – one that means love and life to them. Last week, Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson lost the new home they were building...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Four Dead In Wood County Crash
Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
KXII.com
easttexasradio.com
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend
I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point […]
KXII.com
Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
KSLA
McCurtain County residents seeking assistance after tornado damage
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Residents in McCurtain County are still picking up the pieces after recent tornados tore through the area. Carlton Capps says his home and vehicles were heavily damaged last week. Today, he was among those seeking assistance to rebuild. “What I hope to accomplish here today...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Obituary – Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at his residence.
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
