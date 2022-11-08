ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
dbusiness.com

Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020

Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Community mourning loss of Steve Manor

Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd

Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
Banana 101.5

Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer

Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
LAPEER, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County high school to install vape detectors in bathrooms

An Oakland County high school is installing vape sensors in all of its bathrooms to deter and detect student use during school hours. Andy Meloche, Berkley High School's principal, sent a letter to students and families Tuesday, notifying them of the upcoming installation of vape sensors in all 20 of Berkley High School's restrooms. School officials also created two gender neutral restrooms after a student-led initiative.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI

