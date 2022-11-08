Read full article on original website
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.
dbusiness.com
Metro Detroit Home Sales Take Largest Hit Since May 2020
Home sales across southeast Michigan took the largest year-over-year hit in October since May 2020, falling 28.3 percent, according to the regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy. Last month’s sales fell from 4,149 units to 2,973 unit year-over-year, and dropping from 3,431 from September 2022.
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Livonia faces lawsuit over rejected housing plan on former Wonderland Mall lot
A well-known local development company is suing the city of Livonia for what they claim was an unfair process over proposed housing on a part of the old Wonderland Mall property. Schostak Brothers & Company, a Livonia-based development and real estate company, is suing the city for millions in damages,...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Detroit News
Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd
Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Several hospitalized following explosion at Oakland County apartment community -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex. Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
ClickOnDetroit.com
High prices force menu changes to one restaurant in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We know the cost of almost everything is rising, and it’s hitting all of us hard, and restaurants are no exception. It’s gotten so bad that one dining spot is taking a staple off the menu. Antonio’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Canton Township...
Chef G’s Closing Doors After 6 Years In Lapeer
Chef G's will be closing its doors after six years in Lapeer. It is with a heavy heart owner Ginni Bruman (Chef G), announced the news via Facebook. Well it is with a lot of consideration, deep thought and heavy heart we have had to make the decision to close our doors.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
Detroit News
Oakland County high school to install vape detectors in bathrooms
An Oakland County high school is installing vape sensors in all of its bathrooms to deter and detect student use during school hours. Andy Meloche, Berkley High School's principal, sent a letter to students and families Tuesday, notifying them of the upcoming installation of vape sensors in all 20 of Berkley High School's restrooms. School officials also created two gender neutral restrooms after a student-led initiative.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
