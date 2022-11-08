ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Raleigh News & Observer

All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield

Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
ARIZONA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer

Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Raleigh News & Observer

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades. In October, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robbie Anderson to the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
ATLANTA, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday. Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted

Any defensive coordinator worth his salary has had to have known for months that one of the keys to slowing down the Giants offense is to take running back Saquon Barkley's contributions out of the game. Yet despite this common knowledge, only Seattle seems to have figured out how to...
HOUSTON, TX
Ravens Midseason Awards

Ravens Midseason Awards

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’

The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith’s Energy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was thrilled when the team acquired Roquan Smith. Smith is not only a game-wrecker, he helps the players around him perform at an even higher level. “I think good players and great players make everybody around them better; would you agree...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call

Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
DETROIT, MI

