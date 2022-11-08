Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield
Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades. In October, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robbie Anderson to the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense
Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
Raleigh News & Observer
The state of the NFC South: A deeper look into the future of a division in transition
Just like that, the Panthers are back in the playoff hunt. By defeating Atlanta, 25-15, on Thursday night, Carolina (3-7) pulled within 1.5 games of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who knows which team will prevail in this underwhelming division? The Buccaneers remain the Vegas favorite to win it....
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis
Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch
Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy hauled in one of the craziest touchdown catches of the college football season on Saturday. Notre Dame's offense was sitting at 1st and 10 and elected to go deep from the Navy 38 yard line. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne had some time to move...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted
Any defensive coordinator worth his salary has had to have known for months that one of the keys to slowing down the Giants offense is to take running back Saquon Barkley's contributions out of the game. Yet despite this common knowledge, only Seattle seems to have figured out how to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens Midseason Awards
BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
Raleigh News & Observer
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith’s Energy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was thrilled when the team acquired Roquan Smith. Smith is not only a game-wrecker, he helps the players around him perform at an even higher level. “I think good players and great players make everybody around them better; would you agree...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in GERMANY Preview: Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?
The Seattle Seahawks travel to Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany. The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means 12s in the U.S. Pacific time zone will need a big cup of coffee for a 6:30 a.m. start.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call
Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions are currently in the midst of a 13-game road losing streak. Detroit's last road victory was back in December of 2020. After a disastrous record with the former regime, ownership decided to eventually make a change. In fact, after head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob...
