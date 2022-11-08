Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smokeybarn.com
2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st-annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday all for a good cause.
clarksvillenow.com
Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
clarksvillenow.com
Wreath-laying ceremony held at Eternal Flame for Veterans Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville and Montgomery County officials held a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at the base of the Eternal Flame on Public Square downtown. The Eternal Flame was erected in 2004 by the Military Affairs Committee of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce to honor and...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
wkdzradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Handmade Holidays, Veteran’s Day Concert, Eagle Toy Run
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran’s Day weekend is here! Several organizations have prepared events for the three-day weekend, such as book signings, historic tours, and lively music. Handmade Holidays: Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event on Saturday and Sunday. Over 60...
clarksvillenow.com
Dolores M. Settle
Dolores Mobley Settle, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away at home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Ruth Mobley. Dolores was a graduate of Austin Peay State University, who went on to teach for 34 years. She was a valued contributor to Clarksville Montgomery County School System for 31 of those 34 years. The majority of her career was spent in the classroom and her love of teaching 7th grade English was prevalent to all who fell under her tutelage. She was a member of Forest Street Methodist Church for 67 years. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and caregiver to her family and students. She will be fondly remembered for her generous heart and good-natured spirit.
clarksvillenow.com
Frederick Cornellus Morgan
Frederick C. “Fred” Morgan, age 39, of Clarksville, TN went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022, at Tennova Health Care. Fred was born October 21, 1983, the son of Rev. Jeneral L. Morgan Sr. and Denise J. Morgan in Hinesville, GA. He was a graduate of Clarksville High and worked for Electrolux in Springfield, TN.
clarksvillenow.com
Myong Lanfear
Myong Suk Lanfear, age 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away, 3 November 2022. Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Sango Chapel, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3242 Highway 41A South, Clarksville. Myong entered this world on August 20, 1946, in Seoul...
clarksvillenow.com
Preston Grant Pruitt
Preston Grant Pruitt, age 29, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Preston was born April 7, 1993, in Montgomery Co. to Julian Pruitt and Terry Williams of Clarksville, TN. Preston is survived by his loving parents and his son Jaxon Greider. A memorial service will be held at...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
clarksvillenow.com
Bobby Ray ‘Stumpy’ Pepper
Bobby Ray “Stumpy” Pepper, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 4, 1964, in Clarksville, TN to the late Charles Pepper, Sr. and Annie Ray Rittenberry. Bobby cherished spending time outdoors fishing in his free time.
clarksvillenow.com
Denise S. Thompson
A Celebration of Life service for Denise S. Thompson, age 56, of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Denise was born on December 13, 1965, in Albany, GA....
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion Opens Liquor Store In Hopkinsville, KY
North Carolina-based Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to its grocery store Nov. 9 at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The liquor store will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. “I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville...
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Comments / 0