papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Shyree from Tomball just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But today, on a Veterans Day edition of the show, our guest host veteran Bill Balleza spun the wheel for Shyree from Tomball! Shyree is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, loves to cook, and lived in seven foreign countries.
Caroline's on Main to return to Tomball with tamales and gluten-free, keto bakery
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's closed in Spring. Owners Caroline and Chad Cobell are returning to Tomball this fall and opening Caroline's on Main. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) Caroline’s on Main will open at 403 W. Main St., Tomball, in late November or December once Pain Train...
Click2Houston.com
Houston coffee company Bailey’s Brew gives back to veterans
HOUSTON – Chris ‘Tree’ McLean knows the difference a service dog can make in the life of a veteran suffering from PTSD because he’s experienced it firsthand with his own pet companion, Bailey. And through his local coffee company, Bailey’s Brew, he is supporting fellow veterans...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Buzzy East River destination opens new 9-hole golf course and restaurant with a view
From golf to pickleball, the much anticipated nine-hole course opens in Fifth Ward.
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 11 to 13: Events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
Stafford to Become New Home of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Fall of 2023 could be the date to enjoy some unique breakfast items at this restaurant.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Houston did it for Dusty🌟, getting all snuggled up for the cold🌬️ and an eagle sighting on Veterans Day🦅: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – This was a HUGE week for Houston and, in effect, Click2Pins. We had a tough time this week picking a best photo. So. Many. Great. Choices. Thank you for sending your photos from the Astros’ World Series victory parade, the changing weather, scenes from your daily life and so much more.
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market
HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway. Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market. The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds...
theleadernews.com
No-H2O bringing unique car washing experience to Houston
Going to a standard car wash, No-H2O CEO Larry Ogden said, lacks that high level of care, personal touch, and convenience that customers really want. And that personal touch and convivence, he said, is exactly what he and the rest of the team at No-H2O are aiming to bring to residents of Greater Heights and surrounding areas, along with a more environmentally friendly way to keep their car looking better for longer after detailing is finished.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
onekindesign.com
Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas
This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
Click2Houston.com
Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Click2Houston.com
Cold weather safety: Here are some tips to ride out the chilly weather at home
HOUSTON – Sweater weather is finally here!. Houstonians at home will be breaking out the space heaters and jackets during these cold snaps. According to the Houston Fire Department, heating devices, such as space heaters, account for more than 100 fires in the Houston area each year. Those who...
