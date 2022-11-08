ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Gardener Proves You Can Eat From Your Garden All Year Long by Following These Simple Steps

By Shawna Davis
What an incredible way to save money!

If you’re not a gardener, then you may not be familiar with exactly what fruits and vegetables are in season at the moment, which means you may not also know that it’s quite possible to eat from your garden all year long, regardless of the season and weather condition.

If this is news to you as well, allow gardener, Christen McCoy of TikTok account @verygoodgardening to show you how it’s possible to eat from your garden all year long !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the video that’s already reached over one million views, McCoy shows us the many handy and creative ways she’s able to snack and eat from her garden all year long despite certain fruits and vegetables being out of season at the moment. To be able to enjoy her produce all year long, she’s adapted multiple methods to store her fruits and vegetables including freezing them in Ziplock bags, dehydrating them to enjoy as a snack, canning the produce in glass mason jars, and to protect them from the harsh elements to the winter season, she installed cold frames in her garden.

We love her many ways that she uses to ensure she doesn’t waste any produc e.

