Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County attorney played part in pausing NY’s gun law
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s controversial gun law is paused again. It turns out that a St. Lawrence County lawyer played a big part in the federal case. On Monday, Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S District Court in Syracuse suspended many parts of the New York state’s new gun laws.
Law Talk: Concealed Carry Permits and the New New York Gun laws
Each week we bring you Law Talk to answer questions that you, our viewers submit to be answered by our team of lawyers. In this edition of Law Talk attorney Michael Donlon discusses a topic that a lot of people are concerned about, Concealed Carry Permits In June of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck […]
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WRGB
Strategist: Hochul has a "mandate" to fix crime problem after embarrassing loss for Dems
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state, typically a stronghold for the Democratic Party, found itself on unsteady ground November 8th losing four House Congressional seats to Republicans. Perhaps the most embarrassing loss for New York Democrats in the Midterm Election, the defeat of House Democratic Chairman, Congressman Sean...
Mayor Adams returns focus to state bail laws, days after the election
Mayor Eric Adams speaking at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" conference at the Javits Center. The mayor said the gains made by Republicans in this year’s election should prompt a “wake-up call” to Democrats. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?
On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
Could nail-biter Nevada Senate race where GOP candidate Laxalt leads by 800 votes go to recount?
Nevada's Senate race is within 1,000 votes and the losing candidate may demand a recount in the race that could determine control of the upper chamber of Congress
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
The race for the Senate seat in Nevada has come down to the wire with the final 20,000-30,000 votes set to determine the final election outcome.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher drew attention to the Democratic obsession with identity politics, specifically pertaining to who they will nominate in 2024. During his interview on Friday with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country is "over the gay hump" with his successful reelection bid as America's first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited the voters who say "it doesn't matter" who they are but instead care what they stand for.
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
Democrats one win away from keeping Senate
Democrats have won key races in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Arizona, frustrating Republican hopes of capturing the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who […]
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
WNYT
James elected to second term as New York state attorney general
New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a second term in a race that pit her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. The Democrat was opposed by Queens commercial litigator Michael Henry. Henry was endorsed by various police unions but was seen as facing long odds in a state where...
Fox News
859K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1