Washington State

UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down

The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?

On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher drew attention to the Democratic obsession with identity politics, specifically pertaining to who they will nominate in 2024. During his interview on Friday with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country is "over the gay hump" with his successful reelection bid as America's first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited the voters who say "it doesn't matter" who they are but instead care what they stand for.
COLORADO STATE
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who […]
NEW YORK STATE
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
James elected to second term as New York state attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a second term in a race that pit her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. The Democrat was opposed by Queens commercial litigator Michael Henry. Henry was endorsed by various police unions but was seen as facing long odds in a state where...
