dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
coinchapter.com
BudBlockz: This Next-Generation Crypto Is Set To Revolutionize The CBD Industry
BudBlockz is on the cusp of transforming the cannabis industry while leveraging revolutionary blockchain technology. The crypto project aims to provide marijuana enthusiasts with private, safe, and secure access to the multi-billion cannabis market. BudBlockz Cannabis Plan. For the longest time, there has been a need for a solution that...
coinchapter.com
Why did Staking Platform Oryen surge 100% during its ICO? Tamadoge, IMPT, and Fantom Whales intrigued
A new crypto token, Oryen (ORY), has just broken out of the 100% profit level during its initial coin offering (ICO). While many preselling tokens struggle to raise market interest and capitalization, Oryen has been steadily attracting investors, including whales from projects like Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT, and Fantom (FTM). Oryen...
CoinDesk
Binance-FTX Deal Will Bring Regulatory 'Scrutiny’ on Crypto Exchanges: Blockchain Association’s Kristin Smith
The FTX crypto exchange’s fall from grace could be the catalyst that spurs the U.S. Congress to act on passing more stringent regulation, said Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association. Smith told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “lawmakers are very much paying attention” to what happens next...
thecoinrise.com
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
coinchapter.com
The Bonavia Group introduces new strategies for crypto investment.
The Bonavia Group is a crypto investment platform that facilitates its users with various techniques. In the latest expansion, the company has improvised its crypto investment strategies and made them available for everyone. The newly introduced strategies by The Bonavia Group facilitate its users with all kinds of options to...
marketplace.org
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies You Should Confidently Purchase for 100x Gain in November 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
The presence of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Cosmos (ATOM) in the financial market have changed the entire perception of money as it is no longer viewed as a monolithic exchange but a multifunctional asset that has several faucets. With these cryptocurrencies the possibilities are endless; individuals have the opportunity to stake their preferred tokens and earn more rewards, access virtual farming, enjoy security and scalability, trade NFTs, develop their customized games and avatars, interact with people on other blockchains, and many more.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
ihodl.com
Blockchain Forensic Firm TRM Labs Bags $70M
American blockchain forensic firm TRM Labs has raised $70 million in its Series B funding round, bringing the total amount of raised money to $130 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press release...
coinchapter.com
What is Alameda Research and Why is It Crashing Crypto Market Today
FTT, the native token of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has tanked. The leaked balance sheet of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research revealed worrying numbers. According to reports, a big chunk of Alameda's assets were in FTT and non-liquid Solana-based altcoins. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The entire cryptocurrency market is in a sea of...
financefeeds.com
AllianceBlock launches blockchain-powered KYC solution for DeFi
AllianceBlock has launched its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. On a mission to build seamless gateways into DeFi, AllianceBlock launched the blockchain-based application TIDV to solve the problem of trust-lessly sharing authenticated data. To bring this to life, one set...
CNBC
After FTX collapse, crypto investors need to rethink how they hold assets, Blockchain.com CEO says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
coinchapter.com
FTX-Binance Saga: FTX Halts Withdrawals, Binance Announces Its Buying FTX.com
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The tussle between Binance and FTX became a roller coaster ride on Nov 8, with FTX halting withdrawals on its platform and then Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao tweeting he was buying FTX.com. The troubled cryptocurrency exchange suspended client withdrawals when its native...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday
Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...
