Raw & Chilly Outside During this Gray Saturday Afternoon
It continues to be cold and mostly cloudy across Central Alabama at this mid-afternoon update. For now, radar looks to be clear of any showers, but a sprinkle or two may be occurring somewhere north of I-20 and east of I-65. There are a few spots where the temperatures are not that bad, but that will change throughout the afternoon and evening. As of the 2 pm roundup, temperatures were in the upper 30s to the upper 60s. The cold spot is Haleyville at a frigid 37º with a 34º wind chill. The warm spot was Troy at 67º, but with gusty winds, it feels like 57º. Birmingham has dropped to 47º.
Rain Ends Later Today; Much Colder Air For The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: The most widespread rain across Alabama early this morning is over the northeast counties of the state associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, but some patchy light rain is also over the central and western counties of the state as well. Rain will end by midday, and most of the state will be dry this afternoon and tonight (although clouds will linger). Today’s high will be close to 70 degrees.
Cold Air Rolls Into Alabama Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; the rain shield associated with Tropical Depression Nicole is well to the northeast, the sky has cleared temporary over the western counties of the state. Temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees in most locations. Clouds will increase tonight, and some rain will push into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours.
Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama
As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
Late Morning Update on Tropical Storm Nicole
NICOLE MOVING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA; STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WAVES, AND HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE OVER A LARGE AREA. ———————————————– LOCATION…28.2N 82.2W. ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM NE OF TAMPA FLORIDA. ABOUT...
Becoming Windy; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Alabama NewsCenter — Fried chicken and sauce make a sandwich worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
Many people post pictures of their food on Facebook, but not many Alabama restaurants can claim Facebook’s founder shared a food photo from their eatery. Jackson’s Fried Chicken in Camden made international news when Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture from there in 2017. He and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were touring all 50 states and they stopped for a bite at the chicken restaurant in the Black Belt’s Wilcox County.
Wind Advisory Issued for Eastern & Southeastern Parts of Central Alabama for Much of Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY valid starting at 8 am CST Thursday morning and is set to expire at 12 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa. Here are the details…. Northeast winds 15...
