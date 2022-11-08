ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

In victory for Dershowitz, Epstein victim says: I ‘may have made a mistake’ in accusing him

By Ben Wieder
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eiNp_0j3Wp4Ty00

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, has settled a bitterly fought defamation lawsuit with famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

But while Giuffre reportedly won large cash settlements from prior cases involving serial abuser Epstein and his friend Prince Andrew, no money exchanged hands in Giuffre’s settlement with Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who was once Epstein’s attorney. Each party in the suit issued a statement as part of the settlement. Giuffre said in her statement that she may have misidentified Dershowitz when she said that he had sexually abused her.

In effect, it was vindication for Dershowitz.

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz,” Giuffre’s statement said. “However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

Dershowitz, a friend of Epstein who would visit the financier’s home and sometimes accompany him around Harvard, where Epstein would eventually be given his own office, for years maintained his innocence and counter-sued Giuffre after she first sued him for defamation in April 2019.

“I’m very gratified that she admitted what I’ve known all along, that she misidentified me,” Dershowitz told the Herald, adding that he wished Giuffre well.

Dershowitz had previously accused Giuffre of lying when she claimed he had abused her, but said in his statement that he had, “nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me she believed what she said.”

The prominent defense attorney, perhaps most famous for being part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team in the Hall of Fame running back’s murder proceedings, said that the lawsuit with Giuffre had been particularly challenging.

“I’ve been fighting fights for a long time,” he said. “The fight with Giuffre has been the most frustrating and serious.”

Giuffre has said that she was initially recruited for abuse by Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who first encountered Giuffre around the time of Giuffre’s birthday when Giuffre was working at the spa at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Giuffre said that after being groomed by Maxwell, she was subsequently abused by Epstein and that the pair trafficked her to the pair’s high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B89iu_0j3Wp4Ty00
On Sept. 9, 2004, Jeffrey Epstein, foreground, hosted a dinner at Harvard University. With him was Alan Dershowitz. Rick Friedman/© 2004 Rick Friedman

The bitterly fought lawsuits between the pair had dragged on for three years. Giuffre’s initial lawyer in the case, David Boies, was removed after Dershowitz accused Boies of trying to extort him and presented a secret recording of Boies in which Dershowitz claimed Boies told Giuffre she was wrong to have accused him.

In his statement as part of the settlement, Dershowitz indicated that he now believed his prior claims against Boies were mistaken. The settlement also resolved cases that Boies and Dershowitz had brought against each other in New York state court.

Giuffre was one of several Epstein victims who spoke to the Herald as part of the 2018 Perversion of Justice series, which reexamined the deal Epstein cut with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida in 2008 that allowed him to settle numerous allegations of sexual assault of girls by pleading guilty to two state charges of solicitation, one involving a minor.

Dershowitz was part of Epstein’s legal team that negotiated the lenient settlement. Epstein would ultimately serve only 13 months in a county jail, where he was allowed to leave and work from a nearby office and enjoyed other extraordinary privileges.

The Herald’s coverage led federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to reexamine Epstein’s case and bring fresh sex abuse charges against him in July 2019. Epstein, who was held in federal custody after his arrest, was found dead in his jail cell one month later in what has been ruled a suicide.

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and accomplice, the British socialite Maxwell, was arrested one year later and brought to trial in late 2021 on charges that she had groomed and recruited four girls for Epstein’s abuse. She was convicted on five of the six counts brought against her, including sexual trafficking of a minor.

While Giuffre wasn’t one of the four victims who testified at the trial, she was considered a victim for the purpose of Maxwell’s sentencing this past June, for which Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison . Maxwell is now serving her sentence in a federal prison in Tallahassee and is appealing her conviction.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal

Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him. The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
SheKnows

King Charles III & Prince William Reportedly Led the Way for Andrew to Be ‘Drummed Out of the Family’ After Jeffrey Epstein Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Andrew’s royal life ended the moment he stepped into that disastrous BBC interview about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. As Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son, things might have stayed the same had it not been for the interference of his older brother King Charles III and his nephew, Prince William. They were reportedly the ones who made sure he was banished from his royal role.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy