If you look forward to annual tropical getaways, know that you can bring some of that far-flung vibrancy to your home with the help of an elephant ear plant. The summer-loving greenery thrives in warm and humid environments—but that doesn't necessarily mean they won't work in locales with four seasons. Formally known as colocasia esculenta and colloquially referred to as taro plants, this fast-growing variety, which can become quite large, adds major visual intrigue to your home, whether it is grown indoors or out.

2 DAYS AGO