Washington State

Lessons from the midterms and the Republican Party’s transformation

Although we are still waiting for the final election results from some key races, it’s fair to say that the midterms weren’t the red wave Republicans and history predicted. Even if they manage to win a small majority in U.S. House and Senate, Democrats fared better than expected with voters motivated by abortion rights and the issue of safeguarding democracy. And many far-right election deniers lost in key races, a rebuke of Trumpism.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
When I was 18, I voted to get Trump out of office. Now I vote to make Pa. a better place to live

A wise man once said to me that there’s a difference between motivation and determination. Motivation is temporary — it’s created from a spark of inspiration, but once that spark flees, so will that initial motivation. Determination, on the other hand, is the strength to carry on the purpose of that initial spark and see it through to your desired goal, despite opposition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to...
FLORIDA STATE
Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania

Five-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat, won a reelection bid in Pennsylvania over conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet, while election lawyer Chris Deluzio, also a Democrat, won an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh. The results in the Scranton-based district echoed those from two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered,...
WASHINGTON STATE
How to avoid sharing false or misleading news about the election

As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it’s useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” That’s because anyone who’s online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction.
GEORGIA STATE
John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press. “I’ll be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania thanks to all of you,” Fetterman said to a crowd assembled in Pittsburgh when he took the stage around 1:30 a.m.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John Fetterman’s success in flipping...
FLORIDA STATE
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the...
NEVADA STATE
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
