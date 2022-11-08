ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

NFL's Jake Matthews Travels to Atlanta for Son's Birth, Makes It to Game Hours Later in Charlotte

Atlanta Falcons player Jake Matthews managed to drive from Charlotte to Atlanta to catch the birth of his son — then back again to make the Thursday night game Atlanta Falcons' player Jake Matthews had one Thursday night game he'll never forget. The 30-year-old offensive tackle was in his hotel room in Charlotte ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers when wife Meggi reached out to let him know she was in labor. "It was just scrambling making a decision of what to do,"...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith disagrees with Nets coaching decision

Despite initially floating the idea that they might hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the Brooklyn Nets eventually decided to hire Jacque Vaughn. And while many seem to think that was a smart idea given everything surrounding the franchise right now, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t one of them.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Five Yankees prospects make Complex League All-Star list

On Friday, MiLB announced the 2022 Complex League All-Stars and award winners. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the All-Stars the Yankees put up, per a MLB press release:. In the Domincan Summer League, shortstop Keiner Delgado was named to the All-Star list after slashing .310/.504/.506.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

People

351K+
Followers
58K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy