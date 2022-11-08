Atlanta Falcons player Jake Matthews managed to drive from Charlotte to Atlanta to catch the birth of his son — then back again to make the Thursday night game Atlanta Falcons' player Jake Matthews had one Thursday night game he'll never forget. The 30-year-old offensive tackle was in his hotel room in Charlotte ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers when wife Meggi reached out to let him know she was in labor. "It was just scrambling making a decision of what to do,"...

