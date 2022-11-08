Read full article on original website
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022
College football bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff races heating up. In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 ...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Players Now Required to Attend Class with Harsin Gone
Saban wants Bama ready for cursable moments, WWE recruits Arkansas, Kiffin won't step in bear traps, basketball tips off, Heisman House headed to Ole Miss, tons of signings, de-commits, plus more
Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition
It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern
Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
Rollercoaster of emotions: Purdue takes advantage of controversial call, scores TD on next play
Purdue will take it however it comes against No. 21 Illinois. The Illini seemed to have an interceptions following a strong Purdue drive, a play that certainly would have given Illinois a major boon with the quarter winding to a close. Instead, officials called pass interference and gave the Boilermakers a first down.
Best Week 11 college football bets
There is a prime opportunity to cash in on some huge bets this weekend
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
JJ McCarthy's first love? Michigan QB reveals he almost didn’t play football in high school
JJ McCarthy revealed that he almost didn’t play football. During an interview on Friday afternoon, McCarthy discussed what turned things around for him and picking football over hockey, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. McCarthy began playing hockey around the age of five years old. Luckily for Michigan fans,...
