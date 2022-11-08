Read full article on original website
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Thrillist
Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes
You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
AZ native makes a splash in the world of country music
She posted a video singing in her mother's porcelain bathtub, and ten million views later she had a record deal.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
A toad is found in Arizona and The National Park Service wants humans to refrain from licking this toad
When you go into parks, you experience a lot of stuff and see many things. A few days, The National Park Service shared the news that a toad was found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Sedona Red Rock News
Leroy Townsend
Leroy Townsend, of Sedona, died Oct. 15. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he held degrees in chemistry and served as a professor at the University of Utah and University of Michigan. He volunteered with the Rotary, local food bank and Sedona Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Sammy; children...
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
theprescotttimes.com
Just In To The Newsroom
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
KTAR.com
National Park Service warns visitors to stop licking toad native to Arizona
PHOENIX — Election and pre-holiday season can be stressful, but licking toads is not the escapism the National Park Service recommends. Last week, NPS posted on Facebook a message to visitors to stop licking the Sonoran desert toad, which is found in Arizona, New Mexico and in Mexico. The...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 4 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Four of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Based on results reported on Election Day, The Associated Press called two races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego and Raul Grijalva. The...
