Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren performance inspires patriotism

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of Washington Square Healthcare Center were treated to a Patriotic performance Friday. The Valley Senior Choir sponsored by SCOPE sang for the people at the skilled nursing facility in Warren. Many of the people watching the performance were veterans. Navy Veteran John Martin enjoys...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows

Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Lots going in in Youngstown area

I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Veterans honored with Purple Heart bridge dedication

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorists traveling down Mahoning Avenue over Meander Reservoir will notice some new signage installed Thursday. The bridge has been re-named in honor of those service members who’ve been awarded Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle. The signs were unveiled during the weekly Mahoning...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Rainiest Day in Nine Months

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19

Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. PENNSYLVANIA. Grove City vs Slippery Rock, Day, Time Location TBD.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off begins

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You’ll soon start hearing those familiar bells again around the Valley. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kick-Off starts Thursday. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army said for 2022 they’re having more families come to them needing help. There’s also fewer agencies giving out that assistance.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 9th

Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

