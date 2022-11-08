Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Warren wood artist finishes guitar, ready for competition
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast. We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.
WYTV.com
Youngstown native shares story, message about resiliency with new book
(WKBN) — A Youngstown native wants to help others by sharing her story of overcoming obstacles in a recently published book. Deanna Rossi, a Youngstown native, was on a plane when she suffered from an occipital stroke. At the time, she had no health problems and was only 43 years old.
Local mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area.
WYTV.com
Warren performance inspires patriotism
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents of Washington Square Healthcare Center were treated to a Patriotic performance Friday. The Valley Senior Choir sponsored by SCOPE sang for the people at the skilled nursing facility in Warren. Many of the people watching the performance were veterans. Navy Veteran John Martin enjoys...
WFMJ.com
The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows
Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
Movie filmed in local city gets red-carpet premiere
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
WYTV.com
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
WYTV.com
Supporters brave weather to dedicate Veterans’ Plaza in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the gloomy weather Friday, dozens gathered on the Village Green in Canfield to dedicate a new Veterans Plaza. “We wanted something Canfield could have that would honor not only the area veterans but all veterans,” said Mike Kubitza, with the Canfield American Legion Post 177.
Youngstown chooses Christmas tree from local yard
Youngstown officials have chosen the city's Christmas tree from a yard in Austintown Township.
WYTV.com
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Lots going in in Youngstown area
I went with Mike last Friday to see the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. It was formerly the Youngstown Developmental Center. This beautiful 35-acre parcel of land and buildings is now being used by many organizations for so many great services for the county, such as Head Start for preschoolers, school programming for youth with behavioral and developmental disabilities, and job training and placement for individuals with mental health and developmental disabilities.
WYTV.com
Veterans honored with Purple Heart bridge dedication
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorists traveling down Mahoning Avenue over Meander Reservoir will notice some new signage installed Thursday. The bridge has been re-named in honor of those service members who’ve been awarded Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle. The signs were unveiled during the weekly Mahoning...
whbc.com
Rainiest Day in Nine Months
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
WFMJ.com
Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19
Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. PENNSYLVANIA. Grove City vs Slippery Rock, Day, Time Location TBD.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted -- with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off begins
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You’ll soon start hearing those familiar bells again around the Valley. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kick-Off starts Thursday. First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army said for 2022 they’re having more families come to them needing help. There’s also fewer agencies giving out that assistance.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 9th
Vindicator file photo / November 3, 1972 | Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter checks the blood pressure of Sue Casey, student nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, whose pulse is being taken by Jeannette DeCapua, a St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing student. Listening to Mayor Hunter’s heartbeat is Cathy Smotrila of Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing. The young women were candidates 50 years ago for “Outstanding Student Nurse of Eastern Ohio.”
Woman runs to church to escape man in Warren: Report
Officers were called to a church on the 1500 block of Main Street in Warren around 11 a.m.
Watch: Canfield receiver makes diving grab on ‘Game of the Week
With 8:11 left in the second quarter, Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry found Jack Davis down the sideline for an incredible diving catch.
Comments / 0