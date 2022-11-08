Read full article on original website
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
WKYT 27
UK setter Emma Grome named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In last week’s game at Georgia, the Kentucky volleyball team earned a sweep after overcoming deficits in each of the three sets. “It was definitely competitive, and I think it shows how much we’ve grown this season,” said UK setter Emma Grome. “Being able to battle back from being down and close the set.”
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
WKYT 27
Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Duquesne 77-52
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne 77-52 on Friday night. The Wildcats played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The playoffs are in full swing. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games:. Week 12: High School Game Time, part 1: Covington Catholic at Frederick Douglass, Madison Central at Dunbar, Tates Creek at Bryan Station and Somerset at Lexington Christian. Week 12: High School Game...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington
I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Alabama among biggest October recruiting winners
While not as active as months prior, October still had a few notable commitments on the recruiting trail for some SEC Basketball teams, in particular Kentucky and Alabama. Who did the Wildcats and Crimson Tide add during October, and which other teams also added a commitment as well? (Rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite)
WKYT 27
Kentucky men’s soccer keeps kicking toward tournament championship
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team (13-0-5, 7-0-3 Sun Belt) advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship match following a 3-0 defeat of West Virginia University (7-7-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) on Wednesday night at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. 2,093 members...
spectrumnews1.com
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
WKYT 27
EKU falls short against rival WKU, 66-60
RICHMOND, Ky. – Three short nights after a near record-breaking margin of victory, Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team fell just short to in-state rival Western Kentucky University, 66-60, in front of 6,303 at Baptist Health Arena. In an electric atmosphere, EKU (1-1) erased an early 8-3...
WKYT 27
Lexington Veterans Festival canceled due to weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Veterans Festival has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Masterson Station Park. The organizing committee, a component of the city’s Commission on Veterans Affairs, is hoping to reschedule the...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
WKYT 27
Lexington government asking people to donate their yard campaign signs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is asking people to donate their yard campaign signs. Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services says that they have partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program.
WKYT 27
10th annual Diana Ross Coat Drive underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off its annual Diana Ross Care Coat Drive. It is the 10th year for the drive. A coat is must have as the weather gets colder and officials with the sheriff’s office say there are a number of people in Lexington who just don’t have that good winter coat. So, starting Friday, you can drop off new or gently used coats to help.
