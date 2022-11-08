ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU students turn out to vote, some for the first time

By Wells Foster
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students on campus at MSU turned out to make their voices heard.

Officials say hundreds of them registered and voted today.

Voting took place at East Lansing’s satellite election site at Brody Hall.

Officials with MSUvote, a nonpartisan campus initiative say they’ve been working for months to get students involved.

The line of students waiting to register wrapped around the entire building with a wait time of two hours at one point.

“Well, this is the first time I’m able to vote. I turned 18 this year. I think the stakes are incredibly high,” one student said.

“I really just came out here to make my voice heard. Even though you’re one out of a million, it’s still important,” said another student.

