South Bend, IN

WNDU

New US-31 route opens to warm receptions

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Roxy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
BRISTOL, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts receives gold medal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?. How about a gold medal presentation to honor the work of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. The American Academy for Park and Recreational Administration made a stop at Howard Park to present the medal on Thursday. The medal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit

CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor.  The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network.  "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
DETROIT, MI
WNDU

Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

South Bend residents ‘Meet the Mayor’ at St. Adalbert Catholic School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Thursday. It happened this evening at St. Adalbert Catholic School, off Olive Street. Residents got the chance to have a one-on-one, 5-minute conversation with Mayor Mueller and other city officials.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Potawatomi Zoo announced the birth of a baby tamandua pup!. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see them!. Welcome to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Tiny home village in Mishawaka

ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WGN News

Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers

HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
HOBART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Weather

SOUTH BEND, IN

