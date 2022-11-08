ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cincinnati CityBeat

'There Go My Rights': Twitter Reacts to Ohio, Kentucky 2022 Midterm Election Results

Midterm elections in the United States are vital to shaping the city, region, state and country, but they typically don’t involve tons of drama. Boy, did that change for 2022. In the wake of 2020’s political throwdown and baseless election fraud accusations, the current crop of politicians doubled down on contention, and their supporters often followed suit. Flips, dips and drips all came out of the showdowns on Nov. 8, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky sees one of the largest weekly gas price increases in the nation at 13 cents per gallon

Despite fewer U.S. drivers fueling up, the national average pump price rose four cents over the past week to hit $3.80. Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns about global supplies. Kentucky’s average for a gallon of regular rose 13 cents in the past week to land at $3.50, one of the steepest increases in the nation over the past week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Behind the numbers: Amendment 2's defeat came down to rural-urban divide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky

In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE

