Billings, MT

Crew from USS Billings Making Rounds in Billings Thru Saturday

Yesterday afternoon (11/9) I happened to be at Scheels. My brother was in town and we were loitering around waiting for his paperwork on a new gun purchase. Suddenly, at least a dozen men and women in uniform come strolling through the store. "Are those Navy uniforms?" I asked. "Looks like it", he replied. Unsure of what was going on, we finished up our business and left.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Montana Rescue Mission to Extend Emergency Shelter Hours During Winter

If you or someone you know is going to have a rough time finding a place to stay during the winter this year, there's a place you'll be able to go. The Montana Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter is an absolutely fantastic resource for those who are homeless or having issues finding a warm, comfortable place to stay. The good news is that the shelter's hours have been extended through the cold winter months.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana

Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022

A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
Hello, Moto! Let This Young, but Smart Lap Dog into Your Home

The snow prevented a physical Wet Nose Wednesday today. However, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter still wanted to highlight a furry friend that needs a forever home. This week, we say "Hello!" to Moto, a beautiful puppy that was returned after a short adoption due to a landlord who didn't allow his breed. How unfortunate! But, he's back and needs someone to take him home.
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights

I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Are You Who You Say You Are? Identity Theft Rampant In Billings

Released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Montana on November 10th, formatted for easier reading. An initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Billings Police Department to catch those who steal personal information and use it to commit fraud in the community has resulted in dozens of federal prosecutions and mandatory federal prison sentences.
Montana country music icon Lonnie Bell passes away

Montana and country music has lost a legend. Longtime Billings disc jockey and radio icon Lonnie Bell has died at the age of 98, a social media post announced. The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening after suffering a fall in the days prior. “So much can...
House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person

LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
Ciao. A Delicious West End Billings Pizza Restaurant is For Sale

I've told you about my cockamamie dream to own a Montana bar or restaurant many times. Most recently, my ridiculous infatuation about getting into the hospitality business was focused on the historic, 1908 Graves Hotel/restaurant/bar in Harlowton that's currently on the market. Another exciting restaurant opportunity came to my attention...
