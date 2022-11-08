7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday.

Death Valley shook the ground twice during the game . Noise from Tiger fans resulted in two small earthquakes registering on a seismograph at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics.

The LSU vs. Alabama final score was 32-31 in overtime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.