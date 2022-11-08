ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real.

Millennium Essence a candle-shop promoting relaxation and meditation joined the community offering a unique combination of candle-making and yoga.

Owner Berenice Guadarrama is proud to introduce her eco-friendly shopping experience to customers.

"You can drop off your empty vessels so we can remake you a new candle or keep it to place your jewelry in. We also personalize labels for unique gifts.”

Ms.Catrina's Restaurant, a local father and son-owned business, becomes another new addition bringing authentic Mexican food to locals, residents, and tourists who stop by the 9000 block of El Camino Real.

“Our menu features Mexican food that is not offered in other restaurants in Atascadero. I know customers will be pleased with our unique food based on family recipes handed down for generations," said owner Mario Martinez.

Not too far from Ms.Catrina's, lies another family-owned shop Belnano Coffee featuring owner Carmen Garriazo's dream in every cup.

“Growing up in poverty in an oppressed third-world country, I wanted to make a name for myself and my family to fulfill my dreams. And that dream was to own a coffee shop in America."

