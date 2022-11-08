ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fact check: False claim that George Soros has funded midterm voting machines

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iojE3_0j3Wlu8x00

The claim: Soros has funded voting machines being used in the midterms, and they are rigged

For the 2022 midterm elections, billionaire philanthropist George Soros has contributed more than $128 million to his political action committee, Democracy PAC, which supports Democratic candidates. But some social media users claim he has taken steps to influence the election in another way.

"They're trying to rig the election again!" reads an Instagram post shared Nov. 7 . "Do not trust the Soros funded voting machines!!!"

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But the claim is baseless.

Soros has not funded voting machines used in the midterms, according to his spokespersons and a spokesperson for Verified Voting, a nonpartisan organization that focuses on voting equipment. Multiple companies that own voting machines have also said in past statements that Soros is not an investor.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Experts, voting machine companies say Soros has no ties to equipment

Aurora Matthews, a Verified Voting spokesperson, told USA TODAY in an email there is no evidence Soros has funded any of the voting machines used in the midterms.

Michael Vachon, a spokesperson for Soros, told USA TODAY that the claim is false and Soros has no financial stake in voting machines.

The Open Society Foundations , which Soros founded in 1993 to support democracies worldwide, rebuffed similar accusations in a 2020 tweet , saying that neither the organization nor Soros have "anything to do with voting machines and how they function." The tweet included a link to an Associated Press article debunking a claim that Soros owned voting machine company Smartmatics.

Smartmatics also says on its website that it is 100% privately owned and that Soros has never had any ownership stake.

Fact check roundup: False claims about election fraud, candidates swirl ahead of 2022 midterms

Other voting machine companies have put forward similar statements in the past. For example, Dominion Voting Systems told the Jefferson County Board of Elections in 2016 the company has no relationship with Soros, his companies or his foundations.

Most election-related costs, including voting machines, fall on localities and counties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. State and federal governments have chipped in from time to time to help with the costs.

There's also no evidence that voting machines were rigged in 2020 or are compromised now.

Security experts and election officials have called the 2020 elections the "most secure in American history," and the AP reported in October that during this year's primaries "no major problems have been reported." There is also no indication cyber vulnerabilities in election technology "have contributed to any voting system deleting, losing or changing votes," according to the CyberSecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In addition, election officials say there are many safeguards in place to make sure machines count votes accurately and any fraud attempts are identified. Hand counts, recounts and other audits consistently confirmed the results and machine counts

USA TODAY has debunked other claims related to the 2022 midterm elections, including baseless assertions that ballots found in Pennsylvania drop boxes show cheating in the election and that the Postal Service can destroy mail-in ballots with impunity.

PolitiFact and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Soros has funded voting machines being used in the midterms and they are rigged. There is no evidence Soros has funded voting machines used in the midterms. In addition, multiple voting machine companies have previously said that they have no relationship with Soros or his foundation. Also, there is no proof that voting systems were rigged during the 2020 elections or are currently compromised.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that George Soros has funded midterm voting machines

Comments / 23

Jeff
4d ago

LIES. He has and will always find the take down of America through this Foundations.

Reply
24
Charles Kee
3d ago

soros invest in American ran media so they will lie for him just like they do for the democrats

Reply
20
newway
4d ago

He is FUNDING SOCIALIST OF THE FAR LEFT. NEED TO REVOLK HIS CITIZENSHIP

Reply
20
Related
USA TODAY

Fact check: False claim Trump canceled presidential campaign

The claim: Donald Trump canceled his presidential campaign. Former President Donald Trump used a rally on the eve of the midterm elections to tease a possible White House bid, but speculation began to swirl about his plans when Republicans fell short of expectations on Election Day. "TRUMP STOPS THE CAMPAIGN’...
The List

Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy