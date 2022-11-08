Read full article on original website
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road this week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. Both of these teams need a victory to keep their small hopes at the Big Ten West alive which should make it all the more exciting. Wisconsin and Iowa...
The Badgers took home our first back-to-back wins of the season last week. Now, they have a chance to earn their first three-win run of the season. Iowa, like Wisconsin, is on a downward slide this year. They’ve got a lot of things to figure out in the new NCAA with NIL, transfer portal, diversified offenses, etc. Both teams are coming into this game with back-to-back wins. Let’s check out what will be Wisconsin’s keys to victory over Iowa.
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a huge contest to preview as the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet to battle it out for the Heartland Trophy. To start, we discuss how the Badgers offense will look to move the football against what looks like a very, very strong Iowa run defense.... at least on paper. After that, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will look to attack this Iowa offense that has been, well, bad for most of the season in 2022. Later, we talk about a key to victory, players to watch, and get into a score prediction.
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Level 4 of high school football playoffs means four schools are left in each division. NBC15 Sports captured highlights from Week 13 of Friday Football Blitz.
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
Trech Kekahuna used to be committed to Wisconsin football. He has since de-committed and reopened his recruitment. It looks like Kakuna is still considering the Badgers now that Jim Leonhard is at the helm. Kekahuna is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Kekahuna as the 9th-best recruit from his home state of Nevada.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday was a historic day for women in sports in Madison. Suann Saltzberry was named the director of athletics for Edgewood College, making her the first female director of athletics overseeing all intercollegiate athletics in the Madison area. The former Edgewood Eagle said she was excited...
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Considering Wisconsin is widely known for its drinking culture, it is perhaps unsurprising that the state’s legal minimum drinking age has long been a subject of debate. Prior to the 1970s, Wisconsin’s minimum drinking age was 21 years for over half a century in accordance with the 18th amendment of the constitution.
In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
