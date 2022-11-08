ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road this week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. Both of these teams need a victory to keep their small hopes at the Big Ten West alive which should make it all the more exciting. Wisconsin and Iowa...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Badgers took home our first back-to-back wins of the season last week. Now, they have a chance to earn their first three-win run of the season. Iowa, like Wisconsin, is on a downward slide this year. They’ve got a lot of things to figure out in the new NCAA with NIL, transfer portal, diversified offenses, etc. Both teams are coming into this game with back-to-back wins. Let’s check out what will be Wisconsin’s keys to victory over Iowa.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 383: Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Preview with Black Heart Gold Pants

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a huge contest to preview as the Badgers and Hawkeyes meet to battle it out for the Heartland Trophy. To start, we discuss how the Badgers offense will look to move the football against what looks like a very, very strong Iowa run defense.... at least on paper. After that, we talk about how the Wisconsin defense will look to attack this Iowa offense that has been, well, bad for most of the season in 2022. Later, we talk about a key to victory, players to watch, and get into a score prediction.
MADISON, WI
wissports.net

The 2022 State Football Finals are set

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Trech Kekahuna, former B1G commit, has B1G program in top 8

Trech Kekahuna used to be committed to Wisconsin football. He has since de-committed and reopened his recruitment. It looks like Kakuna is still considering the Badgers now that Jim Leonhard is at the helm. Kekahuna is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Kekahuna as the 9th-best recruit from his home state of Nevada.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged

In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI

