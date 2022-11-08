Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
Operation Fall Brakes underway to deter reckless driving in Rutherford County
In an effort to prevent speeding, aggressive driving and road rage, several Rutherford County law enforcement agencies are patrolling the roadways.
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
Family discovers bodies of 3 veterans buried in loved one’s tomb
A World War II veteran’s family has learned the remains of not one, but three Marines had been mistakenly buried in their loved one’s tomb more than seven decades ago.
Where to celebrate Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee
On Friday, November 11, organizations across Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area will be honoring those who served their country.
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
fox17.com
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
NFD battles commercial fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike.
