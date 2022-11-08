ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

murfreesboro.com

PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Man killed in shooting involving Metro police officers. An investigation is underway in an officer-involved...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
NASHVILLE, TN

