1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments. The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok. No...
WSMV
Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
WSMV
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
WSMV
Teenagers arrested after leading Mt. Juliet Police on pursuit in stolen SUV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit on Wednesday night in Wilson County. According to Mt. Juliet Police, the city’s license plate camera system, dubbed Guardian Shield, picked up on a Toyota 4Runner that was stolen from Nashville on Monday, November 7. The...
Convicted felon facing multiple charges after home invasions, pursuit in Rutherford County
After being accused of assaulting two people inside their home and then leading Rutherford County authorities on a chase, a convicted felon was taken into custody Thursday.
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County
Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
WKRN
Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
Convicted felon spotted driving carjacked vehicle in Nashville
A convicted felon was taken back into custody Tuesday evening after he was seen driving a carjacked vehicle through Nashville.
Suspect in Millersville manhunt taken into custody in Robertson County
The suspect who fled a traffic stop in Millersville Sunday night has been taken into custody.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
2 pedestrians injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
