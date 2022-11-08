ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting near apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating Friday night after two adults were shot near Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments. The shooting happened at 371 Wallace Road south of Paragon Mills. Police on scene confirmed two adults were shot at about 9:30 p.m. They’re expected to be ok. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia

An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Operation Fall Brake Enforcement on I-24, Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County

Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding and driving recklessly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

