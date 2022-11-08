Read full article on original website
Nebraska Politicians Release Veterans Day Statements
Today, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in recognition of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2022. “Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol. The building’s cornerstone—set in place 100 years ago—is dedicated to Nebraska’s veterans.” “Our state’s tradition of recognizing our veterans remains as vibrant as ever. Communities across our state build parks, sculptures, and monuments to honor our veterans. These tributes preserve the stories of their heroic patriotism for future generations.”
