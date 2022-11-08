ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

A tense nation casts a vote for smooth midterm election despite Arizona voting issues

By John Fritze, Bart Jansen and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
  • Maricopa County, Ariz., officials reported problems with ballot tabulators at some voting sites.
  • Later in the day, officials in the county said they had found a solution.
  • An Arizona state court judge denied an emergency request from Republicans to keep polls open longer.

WASHINGTON – Voting rights advocates reported a generally smooth Election Day on Tuesday as millions of Americans cast ballots in the nation's pivotal midterms even as a glitch with voting tabulators in a key Arizona county emerged as an issue on the right.

Despite the problems at several dozen polling locations in Maricopa County, Arizona, a subtropical storm bearing down on Florida and a number of cyber attacks on state election websites, election observers said the problems some voters encountered as they made their choices appeared to be isolated, routine and manageable for poll workers.

"What we are seeing are things that we usually see on Election Day," Susannah Goodman, director of election security for Common Cause, told reporters. "There are glitches in the system, but election administrators have learned from the past and they have resiliency built in."

Arizona voting machine issues lead to RNC lawsuit

Among the most high-profile problems to emerge: An issue with ballot tabulators in Maricopa County. Officials there said the issue affected 20% of voting centers. Some voters who confronted the problem were encouraged to place their ballots in secure drop boxes for counting after the polls close, the Arizona Republic reported.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge denied a motion from the Republican National Committee and the campaigns of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters because he received no evidence anyone was denied the chance to vote by provisional ballot.

Lawyers for the Republicans argued the impact of ignoring the issue could be substantial.

“This issue could determine who is our governor for the next four years and the majority control of the United States Senate,” said Kory Langhofer, a lawyer for Masters. “This is a consequential issue.”

But Thomas Liddy, a lawyer representing the county, said not one of 223 polling places had been closed for a single minute. He argued at the hearing that began a half-hour before polls closed he couldn’t communicate to election officials to stay open longer, even if the court ordered it.

“The relief would be more harmful than the current situation,” Liddy said. “It would be a recipe for voter fraud.”

Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan rejected the request to keep county polls open an extra three hours.

“The court doesn’t have any evidence that a voter was precluded the right to vote,” Ryan said.

The issue became a talking point for some conservatives earlier in the day, including former President Donald Trump, who released a video on social media encouraging voters to "stay on line" and accusing officials of trying to "delay you out voting." County officials had stressed that ballots continued to be received in affected precincts and would be counted.

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, is Arizona's most populous county – and one of the largest in the nation – and while it has tended to vote for Republican candidates in recent years, Biden carried it in 2020. The vote there will likely be pivotal to deciding the Senate race between Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Masters.

Cyber attack on websites

The Department of Homeland Security saw no specific or credible threat disrupting election infrastructure, or any activity that should cause voters to question the integrity of the election, two senior U.S. cybersecurity officials speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations said late Tuesday.

But the two officials confirmed they were aware of so-called distributed denial-of-service attacks affecting a number of websites for state election offices, campaigns, and partisan organizations – including a sustained effort to take down election-related websites in Mississippi. They sought to reassure voters by stressing that such attacks, which flood websites with computer messages, would not affect the actual counting of the votes.

The two officials with the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that while it is inherently difficult to find out who is behind such attacks, they had seen no evidence suggesting they were part of any widespread or coordinated campaign. One of the officials said that while they are aware of a Russian hacker group claiming responsibility for the attacks on Mississippi, the U.S. government requires more evidence to attribute such attacks.

The officials chalked up issues in individual election jurisdictions, including Maricopa County, Arizona, to routine Election Day glitches.

A polarized nation awaits results

Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of Congress, the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda and more than half of the nation's governorships.

But it wasn't only control of Congress hanging in the balance as millions of Americans cast their ballots. Also up for grabs: Whether a polarized nation, increasingly on edge over the threat of political violence, could pull off a smooth election. On that question, voting rights experts reported, early results appeared to be positive.

The relative calm on Tuesday was at odds with the run-up to the election, the first since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Bogus claims of election fraud amplified on social media prompted self-appointed election monitors to stake out ballot drop boxes. A federal judge in Arizona on Nov. 1 barred the group from taking photos within 75 feet of a ballot box after the League of Women Voters sued, claiming voter intimidation.

In remarks last week, Biden warned that election deniers were putting the nation "on a path to chaos" and echoed a longstanding concern that the "fate of the nation" was on the ballot. His address came just days after an attacker violently assaulted the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, inside the family's San Francisco home.

Despite the tension, many voters described orderly experiences at the polls. At a Los Angeles senior center, the only obstacle voters faced was rain puddles.

Voting smooth at most polling sites

"I made a mistake on my mail-in ballot that I was going to drop off this morning and I had a little bit of a panic attack about what to do,"’ said Sara Lee, 41, who showed up to vote with her 2-year-old son. "So I came in here and it was like, they just took my old ballot and I redid a new one. Super simple. Super quick."

Lee said she usually votes by mail. But, she said, voting in person "was so easy, and kind of a more fun experience."

Clark Hanley, 64, had no complaints after casting his ballot at the same site.

"There was no interference and the machines seemed to work," he said.

Charles Robinson, a retired security guard, showed up to a polling site in Las Vegas – voting for the first time in a midterm election. Robinson said he was relieved to see no interference at the Doolittle Community Center in north Las Vegas, a historically Black neighborhood – no armed poll watchers, no protesters, no police presence.

In Georgia, following months of controversy and litigation over a law signed last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp that barred distributing food and water to voters, the groups engaged in that effort appeared to be adapting. One non-profit group, Georgia STAND-UP, simply moved the effort across the street – away from the voting.

In the parking lot of an Atlanta auto parts store, the group handed out bags that included water, potato chips, a candy bar, a rain poncho, handwarmers and voting information. There was a DJ, hot dogs and folding chairs for voters who struggled to wait in line.

"We can't give it to them so they come get it," said Chandra Gallashaw with the group. "Isn't that a great idea?"

But the election on Tuesday, like those before it, wasn't entirely free of problems.

At a Baptist church in central Phoenix, Carol Harder told the Arizona Republic that one of the tabulators at issue Tuesday wouldn't count her ballot. Election officials tried some 20 times before issuing her another ballot, which also couldn't be counted, she said. She was told to go to another location. At that location, she said, she was told the system showed her vote had already been counted. She returned to the church and cast a provisional ballot.

"Now I have to trust that part of the system," Harder said. "I totally have no faith in this."

The problem: Printers at the locations were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots, according to Maricopa County officials. Technicians changed the printer settings and that appeared to be fixing the problem at some sites, the county said.

Sharon Willocks ended up sitting on the ground while waiting to vote near Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix. She’s a cancer survivor who has had spinal surgery, which has left her with a bad back.

"It would have been nice to have some chairs," she said.

Usually, Willocks votes by mail, but she did not get the paperwork in on time this year. She said she waited at least 20 minutes in line – too much for her back to take. Once inside, Willocks had an easier time. Poll workers gave her a chair in another room so she could sit while filling out her ballot, she said.

Without that, "it would have been really, really tough," she said.

In Detroit, election officials reported a problem in some precincts with a system used to check in voters. That system, according to the Detroit News, was flagging some voters who came to cast in-person ballots as having already voted absentee. Election officials in the affected precincts appeared to have found a workaround for the problem.

Forecasters predicted that Subtropical Storm Nicole was expected to begin affecting eastern Florida late Tuesday. The elections watchdog group Campaign Legal Center sent a letter to Florida officials noting the storm and asking for an extension for voters to fix any issues with mail-in or provisional ballots.

Polling hours were extended in several precincts throughout the country because of late starts or other issues – a common occurrence in past elections. A paper shortage in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, caused a judge to order voting sites to remain open two hours past the anticipated close time.

And then there were issues that voting rights groups described as "weird."

A priest in Toledo was unexpectedly checking the identification of voters, said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause of Ohio. In Summit County, home to Akron, a man was seen observing polling places before being asked to move along.

Katya Ehresman, an organizer for Common Cause of Texas, said there were a handful of incidents of alleged voter intimidation within 100 feet of polling locations, but the problem wasn't widespread. She said there was "overwhelming enthusiasm" for voting statewide.

"I'm really excited about the turnout we are seeing," Ehresman said.

Contributing: Josh Peter; Daniel Wolken; Trevor Hughes; Ella Lee; Tami Abdollah; Donovan Slack; Madeleine Parrish; Taylor Seely; Anne Ryman; Kevin McCoy; Phillip M. Bailey; David Jackson; Bethany Rodgers, GoErie; Caitlin Thompson, special for Cronkite News; Khanh Nguyen, special for Cronkite News.

