FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goseawolves.com
Women tangle with Sharks and 'Swords in Honolulu
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Sun., Nov. 13 – 3 pm AST – The Shark Tank – Honolulu, Hawaii. Alaska Anchorage (1-0) at Hawaii Pacific (0-0 [2 games pending]) &. Mon., Nov. 14 – 6:30 pm AST – McCabe Gymnasium – Honolulu, Hawaii...
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa park renamed to honor life, service of late Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a special tribute took place to honor the late former mayor Billy Kenoi. The Pahoa District Park in Puna was renamed in his honor Wednesday, on what would have been his 54th birthday. Organizers say Kenoi believed parks are the heart of a community,...
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
bigislandnow.com
Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has pled guilty to the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan. According to a press release from the Department of Law Luimariamofoa Polu, now 21, entered a plea of guilty in response to a charge of second-degree murder in the stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of 15-year-old East High School student Raynaldo Khoutesouvan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former JBER contract specialist sentenced for bribery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man who accepted nearly half a million dollars in bribes while stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison with three additional years of supervised release and must pay $47,000 in unlawful gains, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
KITV.com
Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy
HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience
It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public’s help locating missing Hilo man in possible need of medical attention
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Skye Harris, who is reported missing. He was last seen on Nov. 8 around 2:30 a.m. on Anela Street in Hilo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts. He may also be in need of...
Fire at Highway 11 in Captain Cook, roads closed
Hawai'i Police Department is reporting a structural fire near Konawaena School Road.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Papa`a Palaoa Bakery
We were looking for some locally-baked bread, so we decided to visit Papa`a Palaoa Bakery. They offer a variety of breads and other baked goods, but I was really interested in the cookies, since I just love cookies and buy them just about everywhere I go. I bought some Chocolate...
bigislandnow.com
Young lives on the Big Island are being lost to drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl
In May, Hawai’i County created a Fentanyl Task Force to deal with the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from the super deadly drug that is plaguing the nation and claimed the lives of at least seven people on the Big Island in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is so dangerous because...
