Anchorage, AK

goseawolves.com

Women tangle with Sharks and 'Swords in Honolulu

THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL... Sun., Nov. 13 – 3 pm AST – The Shark Tank – Honolulu, Hawaii. Alaska Anchorage (1-0) at Hawaii Pacific (0-0 [2 games pending]) &. Mon., Nov. 14 – 6:30 pm AST – McCabe Gymnasium – Honolulu, Hawaii...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats

Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Eagle River woman dies in scuba accident in Whittier

WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Eagle River woman died in Whittier on Sunday following an incident during a scuba diving excursion, according to a Whittier police report. A companion of 45-year-old Sara Mason of Eagle River called to report Mason had stopped breathing in the water at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, according to Whittier police. Officers arrived on the scene at Smitty’s Cove four minutes later and performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived on the scene.
WHITTIER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
PALMER, AK
radiokenai.com

Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal

The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
HILO, HI
alaskasnewssource.com

Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has pled guilty to the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan. According to a press release from the Department of Law Luimariamofoa Polu, now 21, entered a plea of guilty in response to a charge of second-degree murder in the stemming from an incident that resulted in the death of 15-year-old East High School student Raynaldo Khoutesouvan.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Former JBER contract specialist sentenced for bribery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man who accepted nearly half a million dollars in bribes while stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison with three additional years of supervised release and must pay $47,000 in unlawful gains, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
ANCHORAGE, AK
KITV.com

Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
HONOKAA, HI
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience

It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage vehicle repair shop co-owners plead guilty to Clean Air Act violations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three owners of an Anchorage vehicle repair shop have pled guilty to illegal vehicle modifications resulting in violations of the Clean Air Act. According to a release from the District of Alaska Attorney’s Office, the owners of Arm Rippin Toys, a vehicle repair shop that modifies, repairs, and maintains diesel vehicles, “tampered with federally mandated monitoring devices on private and commercial diesel vehicles and removed required air pollution control equipment on at least 37 vehicles between July 2019 and September 2020.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Papa`a Palaoa Bakery

We were looking for some locally-baked bread, so we decided to visit Papa`a Palaoa Bakery. They offer a variety of breads and other baked goods, but I was really interested in the cookies, since I just love cookies and buy them just about everywhere I go. I bought some Chocolate...
HILO, HI

