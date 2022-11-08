Park City Soccer Club team wins Nevada Tournament

MESQUITE, Nevada — The Park City Soccer Club (PCSC) , as it does every autumn, sent 12 teams to Mesquite, Nevada, to compete in the Hero’s Cup Tournament. For the second year in a row, the U11 girls’ red team became champions, beating Ignite FC from Southern Utah 3-2.

The PCSC U17 boys’ red team missed the Hero’s Cup finals on a goal differential. Coached by Liam Heffernan, they were undefeated and unscored-upon coming out of their bracket, as was a team from Utah Soccer Alliance (USA), but USA had more goals and advanced ahead of the PCSC team.



The PCSC boys’ U15 red team was a finalist, losing the final match 2-7 to Utah Celtic from Utah County after having advanced out of bracket play undefeated with a 17-3 goals for/against record. They are coached by Angel Tubilla, who also coaches the winning U11 girls’ team.

Other PCSC 2022 Hero’s Cup participating Teams:

B 2009 White (Coach Evan Sachs)

B 2012 White (Coach Steve Bowers)

B 2013 Silver (Coach Tobin Tran)

B 2014 Red (Coach Liam Heffernan)

B 2014 Silver (Coach Tobin Tran)

G 2008 Red (Coach Joel Person)

G 2010 White (Coach Courtney Pedry)

G 2011 White (Coach Chris Sipes)

G 2012 White (Coach Courtney Pedry)

Eli Ulvi, PCSC Technical Director, said, “The timing of this annual event is ideal in that our teams are coming out of the fall Utah Youth Soccer Association (UYSA) season, and the event provides a natural capstone. This year, in most age groups, we had a good competitive balance of competition to allow our teams to continue progressing.”

Attending the Hero’s Cup is a respite from the impending winter weather in Park City as they experienced sunny skies in Nevada. It’s an opportunity for our coaches, teams, and families to interact in a small community environment, with most games at a singular complex.

Parent Laura Croney said, “Despite our team’s game results, the Hero’s Cup was an awesome first travel tournament experience for my son. Tournaments are a great opportunity for our players to get the butterflies and then play through their nerves. Our kids learn resiliency. We saw improvement in play with each game. After one game, a few players and parents joined the Mesquite community at the grand opening of the Donkey History Museum. This event gave parents a chance to show our players that even though our team lost, we can still go on and have a great day.”

Players traveled from Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

