CM School of Fine Arts presents Fall Fine Arts Festival

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the CM School of Fine Arts will be hosting the Fall Fine Arts Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and attendees will be able to participate in a variety of wellness workshops, enjoy live music, and shop for holiday gifts at booths run by local small businesses.

There will also be food trucks and craft beverages throughout the day. A benefit rock concert will close out the day with performances from Playin’ With Fire, Sydney Worthley, and Fallen Youth. The concert will help raise awareness and funds for the Christian M.K. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps support arts education for children throughout Upstate NY’s Capital District.

