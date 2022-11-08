3 arrested on suspicion of child abuse leading to death of 11-year-old

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of an 11-year-old girl in East County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanley Tom, 75, were arrested Monday in connection to the child’s death. All three are suspected of torture and child abuse, while McCormack and Stanley Tom were also arrested on suspicion of murder, online jail records show.

On Aug. 30, deputies received a call reporting a child in distress in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies located an 11-year-old girl who was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, Steffen said. The girl’s health continued to decline at the hospital, where she ultimately died.

During the investigation, detectives suspected signs of possible child abuse, according to the department.

McCormack was the adopted mother of the 11-year-old girl and Adella and Stanley Tom are McCormack’s parents, Steffen said.

The child’s father, identified as Brian McCormack, was contacted near the family’s home during the investigation. He killed himself in their presence, Steffen said.

The 11-year-old girl has two younger sisters that are currently living with foster parents, according to authorities.

“The safety of our children is of paramount importance to the Sheriff’s Department,” Steffen said the the news release. “We respond to all reports alleging child abuse and neglect. Conducting an accurate investigation is a long and tedious process. Gathering evidence and conducting interviews must be done methodically while protecting the children and preserving the rights of parents and family members.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.

