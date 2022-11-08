Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster County honors Veterans with special ceremony
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County honored veterans with a special ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. County officials gave thanks to service members in the community. This year’s guest speaker was Tim Ryan, who served in several battles and earned a bronze star for valor. “Operation Green...
etownian.com
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After much searching, Pa. treasurer returns Army medals found in safe deposit box
Pennsylvania’s treasury department often comes into possession of military medals, usually from safe deposit boxes of people who died. Sometimes the treasury has a hard time finding anyone who welcomes return of the medals. But a successful search concluded Thursday, as state Treasurer Stacy Garrity delivered a batch of...
abc27.com
Veterans honored at Carlisle ceremony
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle is among many Midstate communities that are saluting Veterans on Friday. The event took place at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council invited Navy veteran Dana Neely to deliver the Veterans Day Message. Neely teaches history at Carlisle High School. Neely...
abc27.com
Manheim Township officials seek infrastructure improvements
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Lancaster County. “Over the last 30 years as the population has grown, the services we provide have grown,” said Rick Kane, Manheim Township Manager. But the infrastructure hasn’t. Get severe weather alerts...
abc27.com
Milton Hershey welcomes back veteran graduates
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milton Hershey School welcomed back several graduates for a “Veterans Day Homecoming.”. The veterans shared their experiences, stories, and even military gear with students. “We have eight veterans and current military personnel talking to our kiddos,” said Dr. Jamie Noerpel. Students had...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are preparing care packages for service men and women, and you can help. The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee is asking for donations for Operation Troop Support. The operation is now in its fourth year,. The groups will send gift...
qhubonews.com
“Walk with a Doc,” Lebanon, PA – Saturday, November 12th, 2022
LEBANON, Pa.— Have you heard of “Walk with a Doc”?. Anna Deraco is a Physician Assistant with Family First Health, who has spearheaded the development of a Lebanon chapter of a National/International initiative known as “Walk with a Doc.”. Deraco said that Walk with a Doc...
Central Pa. veteran who suffered a tragedy finds a new purpose in life
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Zach Stinson from Chambersburg initially joined the military because he liked training and physical activity. “It blossomed into gaining a lot more from the Marine Corps. I mean, by the time I was 23, I had experienced most stuff that I some people will never experience," said Stinson.
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
abc27.com
Veteran has medals returned to Midstate church
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Timothy Marahoris was a decorated Korean War veteran. “I remember him as Timo, and I remember him when he was young and he was a kind soul. He was proud of both his countries, Greece and the United States,” said Billy Kaldes, a lifelong friend of Marahoris.
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
abc27.com
‘Kids Hospitality Boot Camp’ Held in Dauphin County
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants and hotels struggling to hire now may find a buffet of new workers in a few years. On Wednesday, the State Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted a Kids Hospitality Boot Camp in Grantville, Dauphin County. The workshops were designed for local student’s grades seven...
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
abc27.com
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
