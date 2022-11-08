Read full article on original website
Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Comic, Dies at 76
Gallagher, one of the most popular comics in the 1980s known for his fruit-smashing act and prop humor, has died at the age of 76 in Palm Springs, his longtime manager said Friday. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., who simply went by stage name Gallagher, rose to popularity after appearing on...
How ‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Brought a Dead Jazz Singer to Life
It wasn’t a prerequisite that the cast of Ghosts believe in the existence of spirits in order to be cast on the comedy series. Although, if it were, then Danielle Pinnock, who plays Prohibition-era diva Alberta Haynes, would be set. “I absolutely do believe in ghosts, without question,” Pinnock tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “Haven't seen any yet, but maybe I'll see some this year.”One place you are guaranteed to catch an array of ghosts trying to live their best life—okay, death—is Thursday night on CBS, where the U.S. version of the hit BBC series has been a ratings smash)....
Lindsay Lohan Recalls Jamie Lee Curtis Reaching Out About ‘Freaky Friday' Sequel
Lindsay Lohan wants to get “Freaky” again. During a visit to “The Tonight Show,” the 36-year-old star revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis recently reached out to her and mentioned the possibility of a sequel to their 2003 mother-daughter switcheroo movie "Freaky Friday." “I was on set...
