Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Comic, Dies at 76

Gallagher, one of the most popular comics in the 1980s known for his fruit-smashing act and prop humor, has died at the age of 76 in Palm Springs, his longtime manager said Friday. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., who simply went by stage name Gallagher, rose to popularity after appearing on...
How ‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Brought a Dead Jazz Singer to Life

It wasn’t a prerequisite that the cast of Ghosts believe in the existence of spirits in order to be cast on the comedy series. Although, if it were, then Danielle Pinnock, who plays Prohibition-era diva Alberta Haynes, would be set. “I absolutely do believe in ghosts, without question,” Pinnock tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “Haven't seen any yet, but maybe I'll see some this year.”One place you are guaranteed to catch an array of ghosts trying to live their best life—okay, death—is Thursday night on CBS, where the U.S. version of the hit BBC series has been a ratings smash)....
