50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas

HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Pet python named 'Chompers' saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out

WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
