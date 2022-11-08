HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO