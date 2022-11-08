Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Fire intentionally set at Tewbeleaux's restaurant in Atascocita, officials say
In an update, officials said the fire was intentionally set. SkyEye video shows the restaurant's front door was thrown about 25 yards from the building in the parking lot.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
fox26houston.com
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
KWTX
US Navy sailor sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant Texas girlfriend
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A US Navy sailor has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of in the capital murder of his Houston girlfriend who was pregnant with twins. Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, drove from his home in Virginia to Charlotte, NC, then flew to...
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
'I’m still shaken. It's scary' | Woman says purse was stolen from her car while it was sitting right next to her
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s another case of a woman being targeted for her purse. A Houston woman says her purse was stolen from her car while she was sitting right next to it. It was around 1 p.m. on October 25 when the woman, who didn't want to be identified, had just left the grocery store.
Fire that blew up bar and grill in NE Harris County was set intentionally, fire marshal says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An explosion and fire at a shopping center damaged a bar in the Atascocita area early Friday, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened at Tewbeleaux’s in the Orleans Square shopping center on West Lake Houston Parkway north of Will Clayton Parkway.
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Suspect accused of following victim home from bank hid in nearby day care, HPD says
This was not the first jugging case this week. Video from an incident on Monday shows a woman being dragged while she unloaded her groceries after going through an ATM.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
Click2Houston.com
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out
WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
4 hospitalized when car driving at high speed became wedged under 18-wheeler in N. Houston: HPD
When officials got there, they found a car completely underneath a big rig and pulled out four people
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
