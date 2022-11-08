Wisconsin 2022 election: Live updates on midterm elections

TMJ4 News is updating our live blog below with any important developments regarding the elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.

LIVE ELECTION BLOG - TUESDAY NOV. 8, 2022

1:21 a.m. update: Republican Eric Toney has conceded in the race for Wisconsin Attorney General, giving incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul a win.

12:58 a.m. update: The campaigns for both Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes say they are waiting until all votes are counted.

12:48 a.m. update: Gov. Tony Evers delivers his victory speech, "Holy mackerel folks! How about that?"

12:42 a.m. update: Officials say it could be until 1:30 a.m. or later before election results are in for Wauwatosa.

12:22 a.m. update: Tim Michels has conceded the race for Wisconsin governor, leaving incumbent Tony Evers the winner.

12:10 a.m. update: Mandela Barnes' campaign is telling its supporters to stay energized as we enter the morning hours. His campaign is waiting to make sure every vote is counted prior to the next announcement. Supporters have yet to see or hear from Barnes tonight.

12:08 a.m. update: A crowd is gathering around the stage at Tim Michels' watch party. Tony Evers is currently leading at 51% and Michels at 48% with 91% reporting.

11:35 p.m. update: There are four municipalities left to report in Milwaukee County. This includes the City of Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Shorewood, and Wauwatosa.

11:20 p.m. update: Mandela Barnes is set to net about 46,000 votes from Milwaukee absentee ballots. This means Sen. Ron Johnson will hold roughly a 25,000-vote lead. A Democrat strategist says it is still a 50-50 race because the remaining votes are coming from central count locations in cities, which typically favor Democrats.

11:05 p.m. update: Absentee ballots are delivered at Milwaukee Central Count.

10:59 p.m. update: TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims break down the latest numbers in Wisconsin's biggest races.

10:45 p.m. update: TMJ4 News projects Republican Scott Fitzgerald has won the race for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, beating Democrat Mike Van Someren.

10:36 p.m. update: Thommy Thompson, Steven Olikara talk Wisconsin midterms

TMJ4's political panel joins us to break down the most important races.

10:34 p.m. update: The latest in the race for Wisconsin attorney general

10:33 p.m. update: Mandela Barnes' watch party in Milwaukee

10:31 p.m. update: Ballot count finishes up in Milwaukee County

10:27 p.m. update: GOP strategist provides update at Ron Johnson watch party

10:21 p.m. update: Tim Michels watch party in Milwaukee

10:19 p.m. update: Tony Evers watch party in Madison

10:10 p.m. update : TMJ4 News projects Democrat Gwen Moore has won the race for Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, earning her 10th term in Congress.

9:44 p.m. update: Tony Evers and Tim Michels are close, and Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes are tight.

TMJ4 Election results as of 9:45 p.m.

9:25 p.m. update: Congresswoman Gwen Moore takes the stage at Mandela Barnes' campaign watch party.

"50% of the vote is in and we are hopeful because Mandela Barnes is leading," Moore said.

TMJ4 Gwen Moore takes the stage at Mandela Barnes' watch party.

9:09 p.m. update: Waukesha County (86% reporting) shows Tim Michels is running 6 points behind Scott Walker's 2018 performance.

9:07 p.m. update: Milwaukee Central Count results are expected to be wrapped up and ready for Milwaukee County before 10 p.m. That is sooner than expected. The city has processed more than 61,000 absentee ballots at that Central Count location.

8 : 56 p.m. update: One million votes have been counted in Wisconsin. Here is where the top-billed races stand:

8:45 p.m. update: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul arrives at his watch party at the Overture Center in Madison.

He is running against Republican Eric Toney.

TMJ4 AG Kaul arrives at his watch party.

8:38 p.m. update: State Chairman of the Republican Party Paul Farrow discusses voter turnout. For people voting Republican, he says there is "a lot on the line," including crime and inflation.

8:32 p.m. update: It is early, but Tim Michels is currently running behind Ron Johnson in counties where they both need to do well.

GOP Strategist Brian Schimming says he hopes anyone who was in line before 8 p.m. stays to vote. He explains why every vote matters:

8:12 p.m. update: Wisconsin 2022 election results are coming into the TMJ4 newsroom.

8:06 p.m. update : NBC News is reporting the races for Wisconsin governor and Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat are too early to call.

8 p.m. update: Polls are officially closed in Wisconsin.

7:40 p.m. update: Supporters are beginning to take their seats at Mandela Barnes' watch party. His campaign says 200 people are expected at Turner Hall tonight.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry are in attendance.

Barnes' campaign says Barnes is watching the initial results with friends and family before heading to Turner Hall.

7:22 p.m. update: Tim Michels' fans and supporters are beginning to arrive at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee.

7 p.m. update: Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location

Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

TMJ4 News confirmed reports people are standing in long lines up flights of stairs inside the polling place, which is an apartment building called Riverview Apartments.

The long wait is for unregistered voters, TMJ4 News crew confirmed; registered voters have been able to get in and out of the polling place in about 25 minutes.

A man in line told TMJ4 News he waited for a whopping 90 minutes to vote Tuesday night.

TMJ4 News is working to confirm what is causing the delays at the polling station. But so far it appears the combination of numerous voters and an aging building is causing logistical issues. There have been no confirmed reports of health issues or injuries.

6:31 p.m. update: Attorney General race in Madison

By Mariam Mackar in Madison, Wis.

Attorney General Josh Kaul finished canvassing for voters in a Madison neighborhood. On Tuesday, both he and Republican challenger Eric Toney are hitting home for voters that they will be the ones to make Wisconsin safer.

Toney says he is backed by law enforcement and Kaul highlights his track record as head of the Department of Justice.

6:26 update: Pace picks up for ballot counting at Milwaukee Central Count

6:18 p.m. update: Election Day with Tim Michels

By Bruce Harrison in Hartland, Wis.

Tim Michels is expected to be here soon with his family. His road to this room was a lot shorter than the Republican challengers he knocked off.

He jumped into the race just four months ahead of the primary, outspending primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch, and beating her, to get to this night.

Speaking of spending: this has been the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country. Michels and Evers are putting forth more than a combined $50 million.

Michels has run on a campaign of change, promising to lower crime, curb inflation, and improve educational opportunities for Wisconsinites.

Michels campaign hasn't told us when he'll arrive or how he's feeling right now. But they're confident voters spent today rejecting what the campaign calls four years of failure of the Evers administration.

6:12 p.m. update: Election Day with Tony Evers

By Katie Crowther in Madison, Wis.

Tony Evers' watch party is about to kick off at the Orpheum Theater in Madison. A security sweep just wrapped up. Still a fairly dark room - just media and Evers' campaign officials at the moment.

Evers supporters will be allowed in at 8 p.m. Evers is not expected to arrive until much later when election results are closer to being expected.

After voting today with his wife in the Madison area, he indicated we might not be seeing results until very late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Evers also expressed confidence that he is going to win. TMJ4 was at one of Evers' campaign events yesterday in Milwaukee where he said he will be spending most of tonight with his grandchildren and playing euchre with family.

Evers is no stranger to a close race. In 2018, he beat then-Governor Scott Walker by only about one percent of the vote. Evers is staking his bid for a second term as governor on his support for abortion rights. He calls his opponent Tim Michels dangerous for his alignment with Donald Trump and for his views on abortion, climate change, and election integrity.

6 p.m. update: Election Day with Ron Johnson

By Ryan Jenkins in Neenah, Wis.

Sen. Ron Johnson has spent the final stretch of his campaign on a bus tour, making 60 stops in all of the Congressional districts in the Badger State at least three times.

He says he has been hearing from voters on all ends of the political spectrum, and I spoke with one of Johnson's senior advisors a short time ago, and we talked about the impact this bus tour had on undecided voters.

I also asked how critical these final hours of the polls being open are for the Johnson campaign at this hour.

With this being Wisconsin, we know how close these races can be. Every second that the polls are open matters.

This campaign says they are optimistically confident that they will be able to celebrate a victory tonight.

6 p.m. update: Election Day with Mandela Barnes

By Ben Jordan in Milwaukee

We just got inside Turner Hall in downtown Milwaukee where Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' supporters will gather to watch the results come in. Hundreds are expected but no word yet on which top surrogates from the Democratic party will be here once the event starts.

If Barnes is victorious tonight, he would become the first Black U.S. Senator representing Wisconsin in state history, and his staff says they see a clear path to victory despite trailing in the polls.

Barnes' campaign says he has been an underdog his entire political career and embraces being one again tonight.

Barnes casted his ballot a couple of weeks ago at an early voting site, therefore he spent the day talking with voters to make his final case as to why this should pick him as their next u.S. Senator.

Barnes spent the past few months focused on two key issues to motivate Democratic voters: Abortion rights and rebuilding the middle class. We'll be here tonight to find out whether that strategy will get him over the top.

5:41 p.m. update: Voting so far in Racine

By Ubah Ali in Racine County

Among voters and observers, federal monitors with the Justice Department are observing sites in Milwaukee and Racine.

Oversight is important to Racine voter Carolyn Manske.

"Hopefully it means the voting is secure," said Manske.

Hours before she walked into her voting site, federal monitors visited Festival Hall in Racine to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

"It is our right as Americans to vote and people should be able to do that in a safe manner," said Michael Romen, a Racine voter.

Romen brought his young ones to vote, to show them their duty going forward.

Many people we spoke with say they are excited to see what happens in Wisconsin.

5:30 p.m. update: Voting so far in Milwaukee County.

By Julia Fello in Milwaukee County

It is shaping up to be a very busy election day.

The Department of Justice is urging anyone who believes they witnessed possible voting violations, to contact them by filing a complaint with the civil rights division on their website or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Voters we've talked to have confidence in the voting process.

Milwaukee voter, Mollie O'Neil, said: "I think that Milwaukee is doing a very good job of making sure my vote is counted, people are held accountable and my generation is really excited to get out and vote."

Milwaukee voter, Claire Butkus, said: "They're doing a really good job of checking."

Milwaukee voter, Jonathan Taurman, said: "I've spent some time in quality in my career so I'm looking for checks and balances, even before I walk in the door, so I have confidence in the process today."

5:23 p.m. update : Doors will open at 7 p.m. for Tim Michels' watch party.

TMJ4 Tim Michels' watch party.

5:15 p.m. update: As people cast their votes, the process of counting absentee ballots continues. TMJ4's Charles Benson joins us from Milwaukee Central Count with where things stand.

Election mapping: 2022 general absentee ballots returned explained

4:27 p.m. update: Crews are beginning to set up at the Madison Orpheum in Madison where. Gov. Tony Evers and his supporters will be for his election watch party.

4:27 p.m. update: Sen. Ron Johnson arrives at his watch party at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah. Johnson and about 400 of his supporters will gather and wait for the results tonight.

TMJ4 Sen. Ron Johnson arrives at his watch party

4:20 p.m. update: Law enforcement begin to perform security sweet through the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee ahead of Tim Michels' watch party.

4:14 p.m. update: As of 4 p.m., the City of Milwaukee Central Count says 61,264 early ballots have been returned and 35,236 have been processed. The city's voter turnout is nearly 70-75%.

4:01 p.m. update: Ben Voelkel, Senior Advisor to Ron Johnson, explains where he believes Sen. Johnson has been winning over undecided voters during the final stretch of campaigning.

3:52 p.m. update: Estimated counting process will end between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the City of Milwaukee Central Count.

Below is current information from Election Commission:



66,996 absentee ballots issued

60,194 ballots returned by today

6,680 outstanding

TMJ4 Estimated counting process will end between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the City of Milwaukee Central Count.

3:35 p.m. update: Knife-wielding man arrested at West Bend polling place after yelling "stop the voting"

Tip caller Photo of the incident in West Bend.

A West Bend man was arrested after wielding a knife at a polling place and yelling "stop the voting," according to police.

West Bend Police responded to the incident at the West Bend Community Memorial Library at 12:35 p.m. They saw a man holding a knife around others who were voting. Police were called and they said when they arrived the man was shouting for people to "stop the voting". It's unclear what the man's motive was or his political affiliation.

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes until the scene was cleared. No one was injured and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Polls re-opened after the incident remains under investigation.

